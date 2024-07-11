July 2024 Sell Alert: 3 Overvalued Stocks to Offload Now

The current state of the U.S. economy is somewhat optimistic yet still filled with uncertainties and risks, making it an excellent moment to uncover overvalued stocks to sell. On one hand, cautious optimism is supported by the Federal Reserve’s projected rate cut, which might lead to more accommodating financial conditions later in the year.
However, the GDPNow model by the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta has predicted a very low real GDP growth of 1.5% for the second quarter of 2024. This is a small drop from prior predictions, reflecting a more constrained economic expansion than previously anticipated. Additionally, with pandemic reserves running low and prices remaining high, everyone must reconsider their spending habits.
This scenario calls for reassessing the valuation of these three overvalued stocks to sell, which appear to be overextended and will struggle to maintain their high prices.
Overvalued Stocks to Sell: Carvana (CVNA)
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) epitomizes the volatility risks tied to overvalued stocks. First, it plummeted to the lowest levels during the pandemic and then rose rapidly as the market shifted toward a tech-focused approach.
Impressively, it skyrocketed by an astonishing 1,000% in 2023, and the rate hasn’t tapered off this year, with a robust surge of 144%. Despite these gains, the company narrowly avoided bankruptcy last year by restructuring its debt. However, it continues to grapple with a humongous debt load of $5.3 billion, highlighting the seriousness of its financial challenges.
Additionally, the company has never been able to consistently make money, not even during one of the greatest economic periods in history, characterized by high consumer spending. Additionally, its trailing year price-to-earnings (PE) ratio exceeds 75x, which, of course, is an unsustainable level.
These factors are quite worrying and put into question its resilience and capacity to continue growing in the future.
Telsa (TSLA)
It will be interesting to see how luxury sectors, especially electric vehicles, adjust as we sift through the shifting economic tides. Although Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) enjoys a first-mover advantage with its advanced technology and extensive supercharger network, the high price of its stock has affected consumer purchasing decisions.
Currently, the stock trades at $262 and has a forward PE ratio of 103x, around seven times more than the sector median. This significant premium could sway consumers away from high-cost items.
Tesla shares perked up after it reported producing 410,831 vehicles and handing over the keys for 443,956 in the second quarter. Yet, even with these impressive numbers, the production has dipped by 14.35%, and deliveries have slid by 4.76% compared to last year.
That performance impacted the financials, as Tesla’s Q1 snapshot shows an 8.5% decrease in revenue year-over-year (YOY). The downturn points to broader challenges, suggesting sustaining growth could be tougher than anticipated.
Boeing (BA)
Boeing (NYSE:BA) is facing some serious headwinds, with its stock value taking a sharp 29% dip this year. The drop reflects growing investor concerns, primarily fueled by ongoing safety issues. The Alaska Airlines 737-9 incident earlier this year led to the grounding of this model and sparked intense Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) inspections, revealing deeper quality control problems that are slowing production and delaying key certifications.
The impact has been brutal financially. Boeing’s Q1 2024 financials reflect a disturbing net loss of $355 million, with revenue down $1.35 billion. Moreover, the company’s forward PE ratio of 421x is more than 20-fold above the industry average and overly bullish, given the company’s risks and volatility. It suggests a no-win situation where investors can suffer major setbacks.
Lastly, Boeing’s guilty plea for deceiving authorities about the 737 MAX disasters weighs heavily on its shoulders. This criminal conviction carries severe sanctions and hinders Boeing’s road to recovery, casting serious concerns over its ethical position.
On the date of publication, Nabeel Bukhari did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.