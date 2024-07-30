SmartRent (SMRT) Stock Plunges 21% as CEO Steps Down

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) stock is taking a beating on Tuesday after the company announced the departure of its CEO.
SmartRent’s Lucas Haldeman has resigned from his roles as CEO and on the Board of Directors at the company. This has John Dorman leading the company as it seeks a replacement. Dorman was also made Chairman of the Board.
Here’s what Dorman had to say about the change:
“On behalf of the full Board, I want to thank Lucas for his dedication to SmartRent, which he founded, took public, and built into the innovator and leader in smart home technology it is today. As we scale and mature the Company into a new phase of growth, the Board decided that SmartRent will benefit from a CEO with a different skill set and fresh perspective.”
More Bad News for SMRT Stock
Other changes at SmartRent include the suspension of its outlook for the full year of 2024. The company did this due to the CEO change, increasing market headwinds and the scaling back of its channel partner program.
SMRT stock is down 20.6% as of Tuesday afternoon. That comes with some 4.3 million shares traded, as compared to a daily average of 1.3 million shares.
