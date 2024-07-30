Microsoft Office Outage: Microsoft Investigates Applications, Services Issue

A Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Office outage has workers annoyed as it’s causing problems with them being able to use the company’s services.
This newest outage is affecting Microsoft Office and the company’s Microsoft 365 services and features. The company is working to resolve these issues and is advising users to track the outage status from the admin center.
Unfortunately, many users on X are reporting that they can’t even access the admin center due to the outage. That resulted in Microsoft’s Azure Services support account chiming in. It noted that there are also issues with its service that may be hindering users.
Here’s what Mircosoft said about the problems in a post on X:
“We’ve applied mitigations and rerouted user requests to provide relief. We’re monitoring the service to confirm resolution and further information can be found at https://status.cloud.microsoft or under MO842351 in the admin center.”
Microsoft Office Outage: What Happens Next?
It looks like the problems are clearly on Microsoft’s end. That means there’s not much users can do until the company sorts the matter out. Those looking for further updates can find them under the MO842351 ticker in the admin center, so long as they can get to it with the ongoing outage.
It’s also worth noting that this comes not too long after another outage affected Windows computers. Granted, that one was the fault of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) pushing out a bad update to users of Microsoft’s operating system.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.