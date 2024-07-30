Why Is CNS Pharmaceuticals (CNSP) Stock Down 69% Today?

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) stock is heading lower on Tuesday after the clinical pharmaceutical company announced an expansion to its pipeline.
CNS Pharmaceuticals has acquired an exclusive license and the intellectual property rights to TPI 287. This is a potential blood-brain barrier permeable microtubule inhibitor in development to treat Glioblastoma.
John Climaco, CEO of CNS Pharmaceuticals, said the following about the news:
“For years, our team has searched for another drug candidate with the same high level of human data-supported therapeutic potential in GBM as Berubicin. The in-licensing of TPI 287 is a transformational step forward and we are prepared for the next stage to execute our vision of CNS Pharmaceuticals being the leading biopharma company developing drugs for this devastating and currently inescapably fatal disease.”
Why This Affects CNSP Stock
The surprising news here is how the company acquired the license and rights. Rather than paying for them with cash, the company issued 616,698 shares of CNSP stock to cover the deal. It issued these shares to TPI 287 maker Cortice.
Investors aren’t pleased about this news with it dropping shares of CNSP stock by 69.2% as of Tuesday afternoon. The stock is also down 99.5% since the start of the year.
There are even more stock market stories traders are going to want to read about today!
We have all of that ready with our dive into the latest stock market news on Tuesday! Among that is Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene stock buys, the latest on 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) stock and more. All of this info is ready to go at the links below!
More Stock Market News for Tuesday
- Marjorie Taylor Greene Doubles Down on AI Boom With New Buys
- 2U (TWOU) Stock Continues to Surge in Bankruptcy Rally
- A Potential Stock Market Crash Trigger Looms on July 31
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.