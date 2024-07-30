SOUN Stock Alert: SoundHound Expands AI Rollout with Stellantis

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) stock is in the news Tuesday as the company is expanding its artificial intelligence (AI) rollout via a deal with Stellantis (NYSE:STLA).
With this collaboration, Alfa Romeo and Citroën will start adopting SoundHound AI’s voice assistant. This includes vehicles sold in several European markets. The company’s AI assistant is powered by ChatGPT.
SoundHound AI notes that with this integration, users will get live assistance while driving their vehicles. That includes the ability to ask for directions, popular nearby attractions and more.
Michael Zagorsek, Chief Operating Officer of SoundHound AI, said the following about the news:
“Drivers are still uncovering new and exciting uses for this highly capable, AI-driven voice technology. As we enter a new era for the vehicle cockpit, SoundHound is constantly pushing to deliver elite products that automakers trust and drivers love.”
What This Does for SOUN Stock Today
SOUN stock is getting a 1.3% boost on Tuesday alongside this news. That has more than 13 million shares traded, as compared to a daily average of about 26.3 million units. Investors will also note that SOUN shares are up 132.8% since the start of the year.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.