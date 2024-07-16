Social Security Changes 2024: What to Know About New Log-In Requirements

Social Security changes are happening in 2024 as the government is making changes to how people will log in to access their accounts.
This change will require users to have an account with Login.gov or ID.me to access their Social Security accounts. These changes are for any Social Security account made prior to Sept. 18, 2021.
The Social Security account changes aren’t going into effect just yet. That means users can still access their accounts with an email and password. However, the government is planning to make this change in the near future.
Comments on Social Security Changes
Social Security Commissioner Martin O’Malley said the following about the change.
“My Social Security is a safe and secure way for people to do business with us. We’re excited to transition to Login.gov to access our online services, streamlining the process and ease of use for the public across agencies.”
It’s also worth noting that those with Login.gov or ID.me accounts don’t need to make any changes to their Social Security accounts. These accounts were created anytime a Social Security account was made after Sept. 18, 2021.
Those with Social Security accounts can learn more about these changes at this link.
Outside of this news, we have plenty to offer in the stock market sector today!
InvestorPlace is home to all of the hottest stock market stories on Tuesday! That includes why stocks are up today, a new price target for Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) shares and what has GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock moving today. You can catch up on all of this at the links below!
More Tuesday Stock Market News
- Why Are Stocks Up Today?
- Barclays Just Raised Its Price Target on Rivian (RIVN) Stock
- GameStop (GME) Stock Pops as Ryan Cohen Endorses Trump
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.