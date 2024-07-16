Barclays Just Raised Its Price Target on Rivian (RIVN) Stock

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) stock is rising today on another upgrade from Wall Street. Barclays analyst Dan Levy recently raised his price target from $14 to $16 per share while maintaining an “equalweight” rating.
True, this prediction is still under Rivian’s current share price of around $17.50. But Levy clearly sees things improving for the electric truck producer — and he isn’t the only one. Indeed, sentiment from Wall Street has been shifting slowly but steadily in Rivian’s favor over the last month.
For RIVN stock, it has been a rocky road back to success following the company’s historic initial public offering (IPO). But the electric vehicle (EV) market is bouncing back and Wall Street is making it clear that it sees Rivian as a potential winner.
What’s Happening With RIVN Stock?
Granted, trading today has been fairly volatile for RIVN stock so far. As of this writing, the stock is slightly in the green after multiple moves since markets opened. Still, its current trajectory is positive and Rivian has had an overall impressive past week, with steady gains of more than 10% during the past five days. Even more impressive is the fact that RIVN has risen more than 55% over the past one month.
Levy isn’t the only analyst who has raised his price target on RIVN stock recently. Firms such as Mizuho Securities, UBS and RBC Capital have all issued more bullish takes since Rivian announced a major investment from Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY).
As InvestorPlace contributor Larry Ramer notes, the cash influx from this deal has put the EV firm in an excellent position to keep scaling operations. Ramer provided further context on the bullish case for RIVN stock:
“The additional cash enables Rivian to more quickly complete its factory expansion in Illinois and build its plant in Atlanta. Consequently, the company will be able to greatly increase its production sooner, enabling it to sell many more EVs. That will shorten its path to profitability. Finally, Rivian will be able to license its intellectual property to the joint venture, further boosting its cash flow.”
Why It Matters
Analysts have even more reason to be optimistic about RIVN stock. For one, the company blew past analyst expectations when it reported deliveries for the second quarter earlier this month. What’s more, the fact that many prominent automakers did the same shows that the EV market rebound is in full effect. But Rivian is one of the best-positioned companies to continue climbing as demand begins to trend upward again.
When Rivian reports Q2 earnings on Aug. 6, investors will have a full picture of the company’s financial health. Given its impressive delivery growth, however, there’s no reason to suspect that the EV firm will disappoint. Wall Street sentiment is likely to keep improving in the weeks between now and then.
On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.