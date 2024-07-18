Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Thursday

Pre-market stock movers are worth diving into this morning and we have all of the hottest news worth checking out on Thursday!
Moving stocks this morning are an acquisition deal, a clinical trial launch, earnings reports and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) stock is rocketing more than 46% on a $605 million acquisition deal.
- Onconetix (NASDAQ:ONCO) shares are soaring over 43% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Apollomics (NASDAQ:APLM) stock is surging more than 25% with strong early morning trading.
- Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) shares are rising over 23% as it kicks off a Phase 3 clinical trial.
- Big Tree Cloud (NASDAQ:DSY) stock is increasing more than 18% with strong pre-market trading.
- ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV) shares are heading over 13% higher without any clear news on Thursday morning.
- SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI) stock is gaining more than 12% on a share repurchase program.
- MultiMetaVerse (NASDAQ:MMV) shares are climbing over 11% as it continues a recent rally.
- Psyence Biomedical (NASDAQ:PBM) stock is jumping more than 10% despite a lack of news today.
- XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) shares are up over 10% this morning.
10 Top Losers
- Leslies (NASDAQ:LESL) stock is diving more than 21% on preliminary earnings and guidance.
- Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) shares are rumbling over 13% after a massive rally yesterday.
- Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) stock is sliding more than 13% with the release of its Q2 earnings report.
- CBL International (NASDAQ:BANL) shares are taking an over 12% beating on Thursday morning as it retreats from a rally yesterday.
- WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) stock is dropping close to 12% after an unexpected rally yesterday.
- Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) shares are falling more than 11% on restructuring talks with bondholders.
- American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) stock is decreasing over 11% this morning after rallying on Wednesday.
- Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX) shares are slipping more than 10% following a rally yesterday.
- Stardust Power (NASDAQ:SDST) stock is dipping over 10% after a surprise rally yesterday.
- GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 9%.
