UnitedHealth Cyber Attack Set to Weigh on UNH Stock Through 2024

UNH stock is still climbing into the green today

By Larry Ramer, InvestorPlace Contributor Jul 16, 2024, 11:11 am EDT

  • UnitedHealth (UNH) stock is trending after the insurer reported that a cyberattack would cost it more than previously estimated.
  • However, the company’s Q2 adjusted EPS came in above analysts’ average estimate.
  • Heading into today, UNH stock had dropped 2% so far this year.
Source: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock.com

UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH) stock is trending this morning on news that the insurer expects a previous cyberattack to cost more than it had previously forecast. However, the firm’s quarterly profits did come in above analysts’ average estimate. UnitedHealth also reiterated its full-year adjusted EPS guidance.

UNH stock is currently up more than 4% today as investors digest the news.

UNH Stock and Higher Cyberattack Costs

Back in February, UnitedHealth tech division Change Healthcare was hit by a cyberattack that temporarily damaged its payment system. As a result, UnitedHealth had to give its partners more than $9 billion of loans. The insurer now estimates that the incident will lower its EPS by between $1.90 and $2.05 in 2024 versus the previous outlook for a $1.15 to $1.35 per-share hit.

Partly due to the cyberattack, the percentage of premiums that the firm spent on medical care also rose almost two percentage points in the second quarter versus the same period a year earlier, climbing to 85.1%.

Previously, UnitedHealth reported that the hackers likely obtained a significant amount of information during the attack. Yesterday, however, the firm noted that it had “restored the majority of the affected Change Healthcare services.”

Q2 Results

The firm noted that the UnitedHealth cyberattack had reduced its EPS by 92 cents last quarter. However, the company reported adjusted Q2 EPS of $6.80, meaningfully above analysts’ mean estimate of $6.66 per share. The adjusted EPS figure excludes one-time costs caused by the cyberattack.

The insurer also noted that its Q2 revenue increased 6.4% year-over-year (YOY) to $98.86 billion. That also came in slightly above analysts’ mean outlook.

Finally, UnitedHealth reiterated its full-year adjusted EPS outlook of between $27.50 and $28 per share.

Valuation and Price Action

UNH stock now has a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18.5 times and a price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 1.27 times. As of this writing, shares have climbed 5% in the previous six months and are up just 1% so far in 2024.

On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.    

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been SMCI, INTC, and MGM. You can reach him on Stocktwits at @larryramer.

Healthcare

