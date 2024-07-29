Why Is NLS Pharmaceutics (NLSP) Stock Up 48% Today?

NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) stock is on the rise Monday after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced a merger agreement with Kadimastem.
This agreement will see Kadimastem acquired by a wholly-owned subsidiary of NLS Pharmaceutics. When that happens, Kadimastem investors will obtain 85% of NLSP stock. This will see the combined company operate under the Kadimastem name. That will leave the remaining 15% for NLSP investors.
To go along with this change, all but one member of the NLS Pharmaceutics board and executive team will depart the company once the merger is complete. Kadimastem will continue to develop NLS Pharmaceutics’ Dual Orexin Agonist platform as well as its own “off-the-shelf” allogeneic cell products.
Alex Zwyer, CEO of NLS Pharmaceutics, said the following about the merger.
“The merger with Kadimastem reflects the continued commitment of our management team and board of directors to deliver long-term value to our stockholders. In particular, NLS shareholders will have the opportunity to benefit from the equity of the merged company and, through the contingent value rights agreement, from the value of our legacy assets, including Mazindol.”
The two companies expect to execute the agreement in September. This should see the deal close by the end of the year.
How This Affects NLSP Stock Today
NLSP stock is seeing heavy trading alongside the merger plans today. That has more than 98 million shares on the move as of this writing. This is a massive increase over its daily average trading volume of about 10 million shares.
NLSP stock is up 47.8% as of Monday morning.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.