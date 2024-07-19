Why Is Serve Robotics (SERV) Stock Up 75% Today?

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) stock is on the rise Friday as the self-driving delivery robots maker sees heavy trading of its shares this morning.
This has more than 5.4 million shares of SERV stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s a massive surge compared to its daily average trading volume of about 532,000 shares. Investors will note that the company’s float is 15.17 million units.
It’s also worth mentioning that Serve Robotics revealed details of an upcoming presentation yesterday. That will see it take part in the EnerCom Denver, The Energy Investment Conference. This lasts from Aug. 18 through Aug. 21.
Another thing to keep in mind is that SERV is a penny stock. This comes from its prior closing price of $2.63 per share and its market capitalization of $97.57 million.
What This Means for SERV Stock
Being a penny stock comes with some special conditions. That includes the potential for volatility. This can come from retail and day traders pumping the stock or speculative traders buying up the shares.
It’s unclear if one of these is behind today’s movement. Even so, traders should keep that in mind when considering a stake in the company today.
SERV stock is up 74.9% as of Friday morning.
