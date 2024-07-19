Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

Pre-market stock movers are a hot topic on Friday as we check out all of the latest stories affecting shares on the last day of trading this week!
Moving stocks this morning are a Maui fire settlement report, a reverse stock split notice, earnings reports and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) stock is rocketing more than 68% with heavy trading after announcing a presentation yesterday.
- 60 Degrees (NASDAQ:SXTP) shares are soaring over 37% alongside strong early morning trading.
- Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) stock is surging more than 37% on reports it included in the Maui fire settlement.
- Power REIT (NYSEMKT:PW) shares are increasing over 23% without any apparent news.
- Safe & Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD) stock is gaining more than 23% with strong pre-market trading.
- Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) shares are rising over 22% on a disbursement funds notice.
- Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) stock is climbing more than 15% despite a lack of news this morning.
- Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH) shares are heading over 13% higher without any clear news to report.
- TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) stock is jumping close to 13% on Friday morning.
- Sobr Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) shares are up more than 12% today.
10 Top Losers
- Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) stock is diving over 19% after announcing a reverse stock split.
- SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) shares are tumbling more than 17% after halting some of its operations.
- WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) stock is taking a nearly 14% beating on Friday morning.
- CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) shares are sliding over 13% alongside outages and issues.
- Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX) stock is dropping more than 11% following clinical trial results yesterday.
- Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) shares are decreasing over 11% with its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report.
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) stock is falling more than 10% after a major rally yesterday.
- HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPKEW) shares are slipping over 10% this morning.
- Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) stock is dipping almost 10% today.
- CytoMed Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GDTC) shares are down more than 9%.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.