Why Is Warrantee (WRNT) Stock Up 129% Today?

Warrantee (NASDAQ:WRNT) stock is taking off on Tuesday alongside heavy pre-market trading of the marketing and market research technology company’s shares.
This has more than 24 million shares of WRNT stock changing hands as of this writing. That’s an incredible surge compared to its daily average trading volume of about 123,000 shares. Investors will also note that its float is only 2.84 million units.
Investors will note that this movement comes without any clear news from Warrantee. That includes a lack of press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Warrantee has been dealing with internal troubles over the last few months. That includes a delisting warning back in April, as well as the departure of its Chief Financial Officer earlier this year.
What Else to Know About WRNT Stock
Warrantee is a penny stock based on its low prior closing price and market capitalization. That makes it more likely to experience volatility. This could be the result of speculative traders or a pump and dump of its shares.
No matter the case, there’s no arguing that WRNT is a risky investment right now. That means traders will want to be careful about taking a stake in the company today.
WRNT stock is up 129.1% as of Tuesday morning.
