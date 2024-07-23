Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Tuesday

Pre-market stock movers are a hot topic that traders are going to want to know about, and we have all of the latest news on Tuesday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, a settlement agreement, the pricing of a public offering and more.
Let’s get into that below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Warrantee (NASDAQ:WRNT) stock is rocketing close to 254% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Nature’s Miracle (NASDAQ:NMHI) shares are soaring more than 122% with strong early morning trading.
- Volato (NYSEMKT:SOAR) stock is surging nearly 78% with heavy early morning trading today.
- Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) shares are rising almost 33% alongside its Q4 earnings report.
- Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) stock is heading over 29% higher after announcing a settlement agreement.
- ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) shares are gaining more than 22% without any clear news.
- Wheeler Real Estate IT (NASDAQ:WHLR) stock is jumping over 20% with no news to report.
- Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares are climbing more than 19% despite a lack of news on Tuesday.
- SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) stock is getting an over 15% boost on a $10 million milestone payment.
- Professional Diversity (NASDAQ:IPDN) shares are up more than 13% on Tuesday morning.
10 Top Losers
- TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) stock is crashing more than 59% after pricing a public offering.
- Mira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA) shares are plummeting close to 31% after a massive rally yesterday.
- Brera (NASDAQ:BREA) stock is diving nearly 25% with strong pre-market trading this morning.
- CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) shares are tumbling over 22% after a rally yesterday.
- Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK) stock is taking a more than 19% beating after a recent rally.
- Castellum (NYSEMKT:CTM) shares are sliding over 19% alongside volatility yesterday.
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock is falling almost 16% as shares continue to come off a recent rally.
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX) shares are dropping more than 15% today.
- Polaris (NYSE:PII) stock is slipping over 15% after missing earnings estimates.
- Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 14%.
