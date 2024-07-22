Why Is MIRA Pharmaceuticals (MIRA) Stock Up 318% Today?

MIRA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA) stock is seeing massive gains on Monday after the pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company released data from its pre-clinical study of Ketamir-2.
Ketamir-2. is MIRA Pharmaceuticals’ novel oral ketamine analog. It’s being studied as a potential treatment for neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders. That includes depression, treatment-resistant depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Here’s what MIRA Pharmaceuticals chairman and CEO Erez Aminov said about the new data.
“Our vision at MIRA is to transform the treatment landscape for neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders. Ketamir-2 shows great promise in addressing these debilitating conditions with improved efficacy and safety, offering new hope and better quality of life for patients and their families. Importantly, we are seeing a drumbeat of promising data this year that we hope will allow us to file an IND and begin to test our theories about Ketamir-2 in actual patients in the near term.”
What This Means for MIRA Stock
MIRA stock could benefit greatly if the company is able to move forward with its IND plans. The company’s shares are already gaining today with more than 116 million shares traded. For the record, its daily average trading volume is about 654,000 shares.
MIRA Stock is up 318.1% as of Monday afternoon.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.