RDDT Stock Alert: Reddit Nabs New Deals with NFL, NBA

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) stock is up on Monday after signing new deals with the NFL, the NBA and other sports leagues for more content on its website.
This will see sports leagues share a variety of content on the site in an effort to attract more users. That includes highlights, behind-the-scenes videos, Ask Me Anything segments and more.
Alongside the NFL and NBA, the MLB, PGA Tour and the National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing are also included in this content push. The hope here is that this extra content on the site will bring with it more ad revenue for Reddit.
Reddit has been looking for extra ways to generate revenue ever since it went public earlier this year. This sports focus could work for it as it got 20.4 billion screen views from the segment over the last 12 months. That’s a 26% year-over-year, Reuters notes.
Reddit said the following about the sports news in a blog post.
“We believe these new partnerships can enhance our community experience with content that fans want while enabling advertisers to align with expanded fan content on Reddit.”
RDDT Stock Movement on Monday
RDDT stock is rising higher on Monday alongside the sports news. That has the stock climbing 4.8% higher as of Monday afternoon. The shares are currently up 34.4% since it went public in March.
RDDT stock movement today includes some 1.6 million shares changing hands. That’s still below its daily average trading volume of about 3.4 million shares.
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.