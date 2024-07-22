NVDA Stock Alert: Nvidia Preps New AI Chip for Chinese Market

This week is off to a good start for Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA). The artificial intelligence (AI) leader has announced that it is working on a new version of its signature chip series for a booming international market. China is highly focused on AI development and deployment. Now, it will have the benefit of using a chip that helps power the industry. NVDA stock has been rising since markets opened today as news of this China expansion continues to trend. This could be exactly the catalyst that Nvidia needs after finishing last week in the red.
Recent statements from former President Donald Trump and the appointment of JD Vance as his vice presidential pick have cast some doubt over the future of the AI industry in the U.S. But Nvidia is proving that its innovation isn’t slowing down. This should help reassure investors that the leading chipmaker can keep growing and climbing.
What’s Happening With NVDA Stock
Despite some volatility this morning, NVDA stock has performed well since markets opened. As of this writing, it is up about 2.5% and looks primed to continue trending upward. While it is still recovering from last week’s negative momentum, Nvidia remains in the green for the past month. And today’s news of the China expansion is exactly what the stock needs to continue its comeback.
According to Reuters, Nvidia will be working with prominent Chinese tech conglomerate Inspur to launch distribution of its new chip series. Named the “B20,” Nvidia’s new offering is scheduled to begin shipping out in the second quarter of 2025, pending no further complications. The outlet also notes that the B20 will be “compatible with current U.S. export controls,” another area that might worry some investors.
This isn’t the only reason to be optimistic about Nvidia’s growth prospects. InvestorPlace contributor Marc Guberti recently highlighted the company’s progress across many different facets of the tech sector. In his words:
“AI chips for data centers are the key growth driver, but Nvidia is also generating revenue from other segments. Gaming revenue increased by 18% year-over-year while Professional Visualization revenue increased by 45% year-over-year. Even the Automotive and Robotics segment reported a solid 11% year-over-year growth rate in the quarter. Nvidia looks poised to generate long-term returns for investors as AI chip demand remains strong.”
Why It Matters
Nvidia’s focus on securing a share of the Chinese AI market should reassure investors that the company is on track for growth. Regardless of which party wins the 2024 presidential election in November, NVDA stock isn’t likely to be impacted in either the long or short term. The company is taking consistent steps to further its already-vast reach and making sure it stays within the legal boundaries set by the U.S.
Wall Street remains highly bullish on NVDA stock. Piper Sandler’s Harsh Kumar recently raised his price target from $120 to $140, implying an upside of more than 14%. The analyst praised Nvidia’s Blackwell chip architecture, expected to launch in October 2024, while maintaining an overweight rating. NVDA stock currently holds a strong buy consensus, with 37 out of 41 analysts maintaining buy ratings.
On the date of publication, Samuel O’Brient held a LONG position in NVDA. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor held a LONG position in NVDA.