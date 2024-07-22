Why Is Exicure (XCUR) Stock Down 27% Today?

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock is dropping on Monday after the prior early-stage pharmaceutical company’s shares underwent a rally on Friday.
That rally resulted in shares of XCUR stock rising 76% higher during normal trading hours. With that came heavy trading as more than 14 million shares changed hands. That’s well above its daily average trading volume of about 536,000 shares.
Exicure’s heavy trading came without any news from the company. It’s also worth noting that it currently has no significant operations. The company has also been struggling to remain listed on the Nasdaq Exchange.
What’s Next for XCUR Stock?
The future of Exicure isn’t clear. Considering its lack of operations and problems with keeping its listing, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the stock delisted. This could also come alongside other financial troubles for the company.
For today, it has shares of XCUR stock dropping 27.1% as of Monday morning. That comes with roughly 393,000 shares traded, which is closing in on its daily average.
XCUR is also a penny stock, making it subject to volatility. That means traders may want to steer clear of it considering these latest movements.
