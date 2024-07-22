Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Monday

Pre-market stock movers are a hot topic as we dive into all of the biggest news traders need to know about on Monday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are an acquisition deal, a strategic alliance, earnings data and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Tellurian (NYSEMKT:TELL) stock is rocketing more than 66% due to a $900 million acquisition deal.
- Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) shares are soaring over 60% after Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) revealed a stake in the company.
- Castellum (NYSEMKT:CTM) stock is surging more than 56% after announcing a strategic alliance.
- Netcapital (NASDAQ:NCPL) shares are rising over 40% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Richtech Robotics (NASDAQ:RR) stock is increasing more than 27% after adding ADAM to certain ghost kitchens.
- CISO Global (NASDAQ:CISO) shares are gaining over 24% after announcing a way to mitigate damage from the CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issues last week.
- Tellurian Inc. 8.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (NYSEMKT:TELZ) are heading more than 21% higher this morning.
- Nuzee (NASDAQ:NUZE) stock is climbing over 18% without any clear news this morning.
- Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) shares are jumping more than 17% on Monday morning.
- TuanChe (NASDAQ:TC) stock is up over 16% without any clear news today.
10 Top Losers
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) stock is plummeting more than 24% after a major rally on Friday.
- Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) shares are diving over 14% on Monday morning.
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNOA) stock is tumbling close to 14% this morning.
- Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) shares are taking a nearly 14% beating after jumping Friday on earnings.
- Safe & Green Development (NASDAQ:SGD) stock is sliding over 13% on Monday morning.
- Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) shares are falling more than 13% alongside falling quarterly profit.
- Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) stock is dropping over 11% on Monday.
- Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) shares are decreasing more than 11% this morning.
- 60 Degrees (NASDAQ:SXTP) stock is slipping over 10% on Monday morning.
- PS International (NASDAQ:PSIG) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down almost 10% on Monday.
