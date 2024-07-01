XELA Stock Alert: Exela Announces Spinoff of BPA Company

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) stock is on the move Monday after the digital business process services company announced plans for a spinoff of its business process automation (BPA) business.
Exela Technologies’ board of directors has authorized the spinoff of its BPA business to shareholders of XELA stock. This has it planning to distribute shares of this new company to XELA investors on record as of sometime in Q3 or Q4.
Investors won’t have to take any action to get the shares in the Exela Technologies BPA spinoff. The company will also provide further details, such as the leaders of the new company, to these investors at a later date.
Exela Technologies is also looking into this being a potentially tax-free spinoff. This may require investors to speak with their tax professionals about the share distribution. The company has Loeb & Loeb LLP acting as its legal counsel for the matter.
XELA Stock Movement on Monday
News of the Exela Technologies’ spinoff has the company’s shares down 5.8% on Monday. This comes with some 100,000 shares of the stock changing hands. That’s still well below its daily average trading volume of about 257,000 shares. Investors will also note that XELA stock is down 28.6% since the start of the year.
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.