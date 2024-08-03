3 Stocks to Sell Now Before the Bear Market Hits

In today’s unpredictable stock market, investors must discern which stocks to sell to protect their portfolios. The focus here is on three companies facing significant challenges that suggest they may be candidates for the stocks to sell list. Each company experiences fundamental weaknesses that could impact its future performance.
For instance, a player in the semiconductor equipment industry relies heavily on a single market, which exposes one company to market volatility and restricts growth opportunities. Similarly, a diversified metal manufacturer struggles with declining sales volumes and operational inefficiencies, leading to substantial financial losses. Meanwhile, a global leader in personal care products can face revenue impacts from foreign currency fluctuations and adverse consumer sentiment in critical markets.
Finally, learning these challenges points to why specific stocks might be less favorable for investment. Analyzing each company’s issues can help make sharper investment decisions, potentially avoiding pitfalls and optimizing portfolios.
Axcelis (ACLS)
Axcelis (NASDAQ:ACLS) designs and manufactures ion implantation equipment for semiconductor chips. Axcelis’ revenue depends heavily on the mature segment, making up 98% of total system revenue. This concentration is a significant weakness, exposing the company to market volatility. It also limits growth potential in other emerging segments.
Axcelis relies on power applications, including silicon carbide and silicon insulated-gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs). General Mature and image sensors also contribute, indicating a lack of diversification. In Q2, Axcelis reported $199 million from the Mature segment, forming 98% of the $257 million total system revenue.
Moreover, silicon carbide applications show strong demand due to EV market growth. However, silicon applications (IGBT) have shown softness, potentially affecting future revenue. Any downturn in the mature segment could severely impact Axcelis’ overall revenue. Advanced Logic comprises only 2% of total system revenue, restricting growth in lucrative markets. The underpenetration in advanced logic presents a weakness. Slow progress in this segment limits the company’s ability to capitalize on technological advancements.
Overall, Axcelis is on the list of stocks to sell due to its heavy reliance on the mature segment. This reliance exposes the company to market volatility and limits growth in emerging segments.
Worthington Enterprises (WOR)
Worthington Enterprises (NYSE:WOR) is a diversified metal manufacturing company. They produce steel processing, pressure cylinders, and engineered cabs. For Q4 of fiscal 2024, Worthington reported net sales of $318.8 million, marking a decline of $50 million, or 13.6%, from $368.8 million in the prior year quarter. Lower volumes across all segments caused this decrease. The decline indicates weakened demand for the company’s products. Moreover, Worthington reported an operating loss of $56.1 million for Q4. This is a significant shift from an operating income of $15.3 million in the prior year quarter.
Further, impairment and restructuring charges primarily drove this unfavorable $71.4 million shift. The substantial operating loss highlights inefficiencies in managing operating costs. Adjusted earnings from continuing operations were $0.74 per share in the current quarter. This is down from $1.19 per share in Q4 of the previous year, a 37.8% decrease and the lower adjusted EPS reflects reduced profitability. Declining sales volumes and significant operational inefficiencies pose a challenge. The substantial operating loss further impacts profitability. Hence, these factors undermine investor confidence and hinder attracting new investment.
Finally, these issues flag Worthington Enterprises on the list of stocks to sell. The company needs help in sustaining revenue growth and managing costs effectively.
Nu Skin (NUS)
Nu Skin (NYSE:NUS) is a global direct selling company, specializing in personal care products and dietary supplements. Nu Skin’s financial performance faces challenges from foreign currency fluctuations. In the first quarter, revenue dropped due to a $18.2 million currency loss. This trend may continue, with a 2% to 3% currency headwind projected for 2024. Currency fluctuations reduce revenue and profitability. This makes rapid growth difficult, especially in volatile international markets.
Further, consumer sentiment is another significant challenge for Nu Skin. Key markets like South Korea and Japan are affected. South Korea’s housing market crisis negatively impacts consumer sentiment. In Japan, significant FX pressure complicates growth. These factors hinder customer base expansion and sales channel growth.
Additionally, Nu Skin is trying to improve margins and reduce expenses and achieved a 0.5% improvement in gross margin. Selling expenses as a percentage of revenue decreased by 2.3%. However, general and administrative expenses increased as a percentage of revenue. Restructuring charges highlight ongoing difficulties in maintaining growth momentum.
Nu Skin is considered a stock to sell. Foreign currency fluctuations significantly impact revenue growth, and challenges in consumer sentiment in key markets hinder sales and profitability.
