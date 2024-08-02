DKNG Stock Alert: DraftKings Announces Gaming Tax Surcharge

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) caught DKNG stock investors off guard on Friday when the sports betting company announced a new gaming tax surcharge in its latest earnings report.
During that report, DraftKings co-founder and CEO Jason Robins revealed plans to implement a gaming tax surcharge. He said this would be for states with high taxes that already have several mobile sports betting operators.
According to Robins, this gaming tax surcharge won’t go into effect until the start of 2025. He claims it could “drive Adjusted EBITDA upside on an annual basis.”
DKNG Stock: Gaming Tax Surcharge Details
Getting into the details, the new surcharge will affect states with a gambling tax of over 20%. That includes New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont and Illinois. That will require the tax on customers’ winnings.
It’s worth noting that the new gaming tax surcharge was announced after the company reported its first quarter of profits. This happened alongside growing users with 3.1 million unique monthly players in the second quarter. That’s above the 2.6 million it expected. It also announced a $1 billion stock repurchase plan in the earnings report.
DKNG stock is down 7.8% as of Friday afternoon.
