Video Game Actor Strikes 2024: What to Know as Voice Actors Protest AI

Video game actor strikes are taking place in Hollywood right now as the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists seeks further protections against artificial intelligence (AI).
Let’s breakdown everything you need to know about the video game actor strikes below!
Video Game Actor Strikes Details
- The new strikes are due to disagreements over AI protections in a contract with the SAG-AFTRA union.
- At the heart of this issue is who are considered actors by video game producers.
- The current offers in negotiations don’t include the performances of off-screen motion capture actors.
- Instead, the negotiations treat the performances of these actors as data.
- The negotiations include several large names in the video game creation space.
- That includes Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Activision, Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), Warner Bros Discovery’s (NASDAQ:WBD) WB Games and more.
- It’s unclear when the video game strikes will end.
Jennifer Hale, the voice actress behind Bayonetta in Bayonetta 3, Ashe in Overwatch, Rivet in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and many other video game characters, said this about the strikes to BBC:
“They see that the work of our souls is nothing more than a commodity to generate profits for them […] They don’t see that they’re crushing human beings beneath their feet in blind pursuit of money and profit, it’s disgusting.”
