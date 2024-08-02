Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

It’s time to start off the final trading day of the week with a breakdown of the biggest pre-market stock movers for Friday morning!
Moving stocks this morning are earnings reports, a failed merger deal, delisting updates and more.
Let’s get into that news below!
Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- VSee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) stock is rocketing more than 159% as it plans for telepresence solutions for the inpatient intensive care market.
- Adagio Medical (NASDAQ:ADGM) shares are soaring close to 36% following its recent public debut.
- Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) stock is surging over 35% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) shares are gaining more than 29% on a positive listing update from the Nasdaq.
- Australian Oilseeds (NASDAQ:COOT) stock is rising 25% after announcing a new independent auditor.
- Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) shares are increasing nearly 25% with the release of its second-quarter earnings report.
- Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) stock is heading over 23% higher with recent clinical trial news.
- AGBA Group (NASDAQ:AGBA) shares are climbing more than 13% without any clear news this morning.
- Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) stock is jumping over 13% on Friday morning.
- Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) shares are up 13% with its latest earnings news.
10 Top Losers
- Gamer Pakistan (NASDAQ:GPAK) stock is plummeting almost 47% alongside a delisting notice.
- Fresh Vine Wine (NYSEMKT:VINE) shares are diving more than 37% with the termination of a merger agreement.
- Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) stock is tumbling over 30% as Badcock Home Furniture & More shuts down all of its stores.
- Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) shares are taking a more than 24% beating on plans for a reverse stock split.
- Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) stock is dropping 22% alongside its Q2 earnings report.
- Estrella Immunopharma (NASDAQ:ESLA) shares are sliding close to 21% on Friday morning.
- Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stock is falling over 20% after releasing its Q2 earnings report.
- Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) shares are decreasing more than 19% with its latest earnings report.
- GraniteShares 2x Long AMZN Daily ETF (NASDAQ:AMZZ) stock is slipping over 17%.
- Snap (NYSE:SNAP) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down more than 17% on weak guidance.
