Trade of the Day: The Smart Money Is Betting Against Nvidia (NVDA) Stock

News flash: The smart money is betting against Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA).
Analysts are mostly pounding the table on NVDA stock, especially because of the underlying implications for artificial intelligence. However, it’s important to remember that the market is the ultimate arbiter – and you don’t want to argue against the smart money.
After all, Goldman Sachs warned a few weeks ago that enterprises may be spending too much on machine intelligence and getting very little productive value from it. According to the investment bank’s analysts, it’s an open question whether the expenditures will be worth it in the end. That’s just not a great look for NVDA stock.
Getting into the Meat of the Options Chain
As a general rule of thumb, retail investors peruse options-related data – typically unusual options activity screeners – to understand what the smart money may be doing. However, such screeners include a lot of white noise because they also incorporate individual retail transactions. For analytical purposes, options flow is a much better tool.
What’s options flow? It’s a screener that focuses just on big block transactions. Through this filtered lens, we can deduce that institutional or professional traders initiated the trades – the real smart money. What makes me concerned about NVDA stock is that the flow has decidedly turned negative.
During the Thursday session, net trade sentiment of all options premiums landed at roughly $4.63 million below parity, thus favoring the bears. It’s not the first time that sentiment turned negative. During the midweek session, the net trade sentiment sat at $38.8 million below parity, again favoring the bears.
Going back to the Thursday session, investors should keep close tabs on two options:
- 30 Aug $106 put, featuring volume of 15,488 contracts against open interest of 2,760.
- 09 Aug $128 call, featuring volume of 10,323 contracts against open interest of 6,472.
In both cases, volume on the day was significantly higher than the underlying open interest. This dynamic suggests (though it’s not guaranteed) that traders were opening new positions. If so, the wager is that within this month, NVDA stock may drop to as low as $106. Simultaneously, traders don’t anticipate shares rising much above $128.
Trade of the Day: Buy NVDA Stock Put Options
For the intrepid contrarian, the smart money appears to be betting that NVDA stock will encounter a correction. With that in mind, the 17 Jan 2025 $90 put seems enticing for the following reasons:
- The $90 level is psychologically significant and is also technically significant as it represented a prior resistance line.
- If NVDA stock continues its descent, it risks forming a head-and-shoulders pattern, which has bearish implications.
- While analysts are publicly singing Nvidia’s praises, the smart money is betting against NVDA stock.
It’s almost a perfect contrarian setup. While market pundits are talking about AI this and AI that, the shrewd professional traders are buying puts and selling calls. If you can handle the heat, betting against NVDA stock might not be as reckless as it sounds.
On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.
On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.