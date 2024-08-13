VSAT Stock Alert: Uh-Oh. 4 Top Viasat Investors Dump 11.25M Shares.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) stock is taking a beating on Tuesday after four major investors in the broadband and communications products and services company decided to dump some shares.
Filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reveal that roughly 11.25 million shares of VSAT stock will be sold by investors.
Let’s break that news down below!
VSAT Stock Sale Details
- Viasat investor CPP Investment Board is planning to sell 2,811,442 shares of VSAT stock.
- The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board is also looking to sell 2,811,442 shares of the stock.
- Triton LuxTopHolding SARL likewise intends to sell 2,811,442 shares of VSAT stock.
- WP Triton Co-Invest joins the list with its plans to sell 2,811,442 shares of the company’s stock.
News of this proposed stock sale by some of the biggest investors in VSAT has the shares seeing heavy trading today, with more than 6.7 million shares changing hands. This is already well above the company’s daily average trading volume of about 2.2 million shares.
VSAT stock is down 20.4% as of Tuesday afternoon. The stock is also down 38.6% since the start of the year and 45.1% over the prior 12 months.
