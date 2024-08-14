Why Is Conduit Pharmaceuticals (CDT) Stock Up 12% Today?

Conduit Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CDT) stock is up on Wednesday following a shareholder update concerning a major investor in the company.
New filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reveal that Nirland Limited holds a 14.8% stake in CDT stock. This comes from the 12.5 million shares off CDT that the company owns, as well as warrants for another 2 million shares.
Nirland Limited’s stake in Conduit Pharmaceuticals is based on the company’s outstanding shares of CDT stock. That was sitting at 98,004,699 shares at the time of this writing.
Nirland Limited’s stake in Conduit Pharmaceuticals comes from a Senior Secured Promissory Note issued earlier this month. This was part of Conduit Pharmaceuticals’ merger agreement with Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp.
CDT Stock Movement on Wednesday
Following this news, shares of CDT stock are seeing heavy trading today. This has more than 72 million units changing hands as of this writing. That’s a massive increase compared to the company’s daily average trading volume of about 10 million shares.
CDT stock is up 11.7% as of Wednesday morning. Even so, the clinical-stage specialty biopharmaceutical company’s shares are still down 96.7% since the start of the year.
