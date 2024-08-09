Why Is Nauticus Robotics (KITT) Stock Up 40% Today?

Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) stock is on the rise Friday after the ocean robots and cloud software development company announced a new testing partnership.
This has Nauticus Robotics teaming up with Florida Atlantic University (FAU) for further testing of its Aquanaut Mark 2. This testing will happen near in the university’s Institute for Ocean and Systems Engineering Dania Beach location and in the deeper Atlantic Ocean.
Nauticus Robotics notes that FAU will handle full testing of the underwater craft in both shallow and deep water settings. The company notes that this will save it 90% of testing costs for the Aquanaut Mark 2.
Nauticus Robotics vice president of Field Operations Daniel Dehart said the following about the agreement.
“Working at FAU this summer has provided a perfect platform to efficiently test the Aquanaut vehicle, in both protected waters for product development and open waters for data collection and sea trials. The location, and campus, at FAU has allowed us to expedite the Aquanaut system technology in preparation for commercial use.”
KITT Stock Movement Today
News of this testing agreement brings with it heavy trading of KITT stock. This has more than 8 million shares changing hands as of this writing. This is well above its daily average trading volume of about 1.1 million shares.
KITT stock is up 40.4% as of Friday morning.
Investors will want to stick around for more of the most recent stock market stories today!
We have all of the hottest stock market news traders need to know about on Friday! Among that is what has shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) stock up, the biggest pre-market stock movers and more. All of this info is ready to go at the links below!
More Stock Market News for Friday
- Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday
- Why This Week’s Jobless Claims Report Is Easing Recession Fears
- APPS Stock Is Up 60%. What’s Going On With Digital Turbine Today?
On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks.
Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed
On the date of publication, William White did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.