Today’s Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers and Losers on Friday

Biggest Pre-Market Stock Movers: 10 Top Gainers
- Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) stock is rocketing more than 62% alongside an acquisition deal.
- Nauticus Robotics (NASDAQ:KITT) shares are soaring over 61% on a new testing partnership.
- FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) stock is surging more than 37% alongside heavy pre-market trading.
- Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) shares are gaining over 30% with the release of its annual report.
- Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) stock is rising more than 30% on plans to liquidate its e-commerce unit.
- Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) shares are increasing over 28% after adding support for Reddit and X, previously called Twitter.
- Clearmind Medicine (NASDAQ:CMND) stock is heading more than 27% higher without any clear news this morning.
- Doximity (NYSE:DOCS) shares are climbing over 27% on a fiscal Q1 earnings beat.
- Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL) stock is jumping more than 26% today.
- Babcock & Wilcox (NYSE:BW) shares are up over 25% after releasing its Q2 earnings report.
10 Top Losers
- AN2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANTX) stock is diving more than 33% with a clinical trial update.
- American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) shares are tumbling over 29% with the release of its latest earnings report.
- PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) stock is taking a more than 27% beating on missed Q2 revenue.
- Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) shares are sliding over 23% alongside layoffs and leadership changes.
- Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) stock is decreasing more than 22% after posting its Q2 earnings report.
- Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) shares are dropping over 21% with its latest earnings news.
- Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) stock is falling more than 19% after releasing its Q2 2024 earnings.
- FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE) shares are slipping over 18% after posting a Q2 loss.
- Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY) stock is dipping more than 18% after releasing its Q2 earnings report.
- Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) shares close out our pre-market stock movers down over 15% with its most recent earnings report.
