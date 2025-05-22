80% Gains by Christmas?

Bitcoin sets a new all-time high… gold will keep shining … major wins for Eric Fry’s subscribers … Louis Navellier’s preparation for “Liberation Day 2.0”
Bitcoin is surging to a new all-time high.
This morning, it topped $111,000 for the first time ever. As I write near lunch, it trades at $111,144.
The gains are being driven by a handful of macro factors:
- Increasing institutional ownership and corporate adoption
- Recent, softer inflation data
- Positive news in the U.S.-China trade war
- The Moody’s downgrade of U.S. debt, which heightens fears of additional dollar debasement and broader economic destabilization
- President Trump’s “big, beautiful bill” that could add to our nation’s fiscal challenges
- The advancement of the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins (GENIUS) Act – the first comprehensive federal regulatory framework for stablecoins
Readers of our crypto expert Luke Lango have been expecting this new all-time high. Let’s rewind to Luke’s Crypto Investor Network update at the start of the month:
If April was a month of uncertainty and volatility, May looks poised to be the launching pad for one of the biggest risk-on rallies in recent crypto history.
Seriously. We’re that bullish right now.
We are growing increasingly confident that the crypto market is setting up for a powerful surge higher into and throughout the summer…
We think Bitcoin reclaims $100,000 in the next week or two. We think it will break $120,000 shortly thereafter.
Luke was proved right about his “$100,000” call a few days later. And “120,000” is now in the crosshairs.
Yesterday, Luke updated his price/timing forecast:
We think the rally is just getting started.
As macroeconomic chaos eases and crypto deregulation hopes take center stage, the whole crypto market should surge higher over the next several months.
We see Bitcoin at $150,000 by late summer and potentially $200,000 by the end of the year.
A climb to $200K would mean an 80% surge from here. Sizeable as that is, history shows that leading altcoins could rack up even greater returns.
Luke believes such an altcoin rally could begin soon. His quantitative research shows that every time Bitcoin has broken through major resistance and rallied to new highs, leading altcoins have followed – generally about two weeks later.
So, keep holding your Solana, Cardano, Ripple, Chainlink, and so on. The tailwinds are picking up in intensity.
Overall, our stance on bitcoin and top-tier altcoins remains as it’s been for years: This is a critical, must-own asset for a holistic portfolio. Keep holding.
Why “Analog Bitcoin,” is surging too
As noted a moment ago, part of the reason for Bitcoin’s new all-time high is fear over our nation’s debt/deficit.
This is equally bullish for gold, which has been surging to a string of new all-time highs here in 2025. And according to our macro expert Eric Fry, higher prices are likely in our future:
When a nation’s finances spiral out of control, its currency usually tumbles down a long flight of stairs… and rarely recovers…
But crises like these are exactly what gold loves. That’s because a rising gold price is simply the flipside of a falling currency value…
Admittedly, gold and gold shares have been performing well for months already, which means they could be due for a significant correction.
In the longer term, however, I expect the yellow metal to continue performing well, and fulfill its historical role as a hedge against uncertainty and disorder.
Eric notes that as an added plus, gold stocks are historically cheap. Because their profit margins are soaring along with the gold price, their stock valuations are about 30% below their 20-year average level.
In January, Eric saw what was coming and recommended his Investment Report subscribers buy Westgold Resources (WGXRF). They’re already up nearly 40% in the position with more gains appearing likely.
If you’re not in gold and gold mining stocks, you’re not too late – especially given today’s volatile macroeconomic climate which could be a headwind for other stocks.
Here’s Eric:
Most investors ignore gold stocks completely.
But these overlooked and underappreciated stocks are capable of delivering great results, especially when most other investments are not.
Eric’s subscribers are due another “congratulations” that’s instructive for all of us
On April 7, the S&P was in the middle of its Liberation Day freefall.
As a reminder, here’s how it looked at the time…
As investors stampeded out of the market, Eric sent a flash alert to subscribers, recommending they buy a new position.
Accompanying the recommendation was the following perspective on the timing:
I have no idea where the stock market is heading next, nor do I know how long or how deep the current selloff will go.
But I do know that buying great companies at good prices is the key to building wealth over the long term, which is why I will continue to make select “Buy” recommendations throughout this downturn.
Yesterday, Investment Report subscribers were rewarded for their purchase of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) when it surged 20% following an earnings beat.
The stock is up again today, bringing the official return to 53% in just over six weeks.
In Eric’s options service, Leverage, he recommended his subscribers buy call options on GOOS on the same day that Investment Report subscribers bought the stock outright. Yesterday, Eric recommended that Leverage subscribers skim partial profits of 200% on the position. As I write Thursday, that gain has climbed to 215%.
From Eric:
I recommend banking part of that gain by selling half the position, while holding the remaining half for the chance of capturing even greater profits…
In this case, if we sell half the position for a 200% gain, we have guaranteed a minimum profit of 50% percent, even if the remaining half of the trade goes to zero.
Stepping back, this is a helpful reminder of a critically important investment lesson:
Volatility is the friend of the prepared, bold investor yet the foe of the unprepared, reactive investor.
Jeremy Grantham, co-founder and chief investment strategist of GMO once said:
Volatility is a symptom that people have no idea of the underlying value.
Let’s not be those people. Preparation and level-headed thinking can make all the difference between falling short of an investment goal and far exceeding it.
Again, congrats to Eric and his Investment Report and Leverage subscribers for recognizing the value in GOOS. It’s paying off handsomely…and quickly.
Eric wasn’t our only expert who urged investors to take advantage of the recent Liberation Day market panic
Since the Liberation Day market implosion bottomed in early April, the rebound has been one for the record books. It’s also one that legendary investor Louis Navellier predicted.
From Louis’ recent postmortem on the collapse-and-rally:
The media is acting like this spectacular rally came out of nowhere – a sudden, unexpected development that no one could have predicted.
But that’s not true.
One day after the Liberation Day sell-off on April 3, I told my premium readers that I anticipated a huge reversal in the stock market. We just needed to wait for the dust to settle first.
And, as you can see, that’s exactly what happened.
Louis has a new prediction today tied to the trade war. Let’s jump to his recent issue of Smart Money:
What we’re seeing now is the rollout of a much bigger framework I’ve been tracking for months. I call it Liberation Day 2.0.
Here’s what it includes:
- Tax Liberation
President Trump’s proposal to use tariff revenue to cut income taxes for Americans earning under $150,000 could unleash a wave of consumer spending. If history is any guide, these cuts could lift wages, fuel business investment, and add trillions to GDP over the next decade.
- Tech Liberation
Big Tech, the U.S., and foreign governments have committed more than $2 trillion to AI, crypto, and cloud infrastructure since the election. Get ready for more. The White House is reversing regulatory choke points. Innovation-first policy is back – and the smart money knows it.
- Energy Liberation
The U.S. is sitting on more than $100 trillion in untapped energy and mineral resources. New executive orders are clearing red tape on mining and drilling projects nationwide. This may be the beginning of a generational boom in strategic materials, rare earths, and domestic energy.
What’s the related action step to capitalize on this?
First, Louis points to Nvidia. He’s called this his “Stock of the Decade.”
Louis should know. He put his subscribers into Nvidia in 2019. They’re up 3,043% as I write.
While naysayers worry about buying Nvidia today, looking backward at how far it’s come, Louis believes they’re missing out by not looking forward to how far it can go.
But Nvidia is just one recommendation. I’m going to hand the Digest over to Louis on Monday where he’ll give you a second pick that’s in the crosshairs of the Liberation 2.0 policies.
And for more on how he’s positioning his portfolio today, mark your calendar for May 28 at 1 p.m. Eastern. That’s when he’ll be doing a free broadcast in which he’ll walk you through the full Liberation Day 2.0 blueprint.
He’ll be giving away the tickers of three stocks that his Stock Grader system just flagged with “buy” ratings. These are companies Louis believes could double or triple as the Liberation Day 2.0 policies unfold.
If you’re new to the Digest, Louis’ quant system (that drives his Stock Grader) has been the backbone of his market approach for nearly five decades now
It’s helped him amass one of the best, and most envied, long-term track records in our industry.
Here’s Louis with some recent illustrations:
In 2024 alone, my quant system showed my premium members how to take a $7,500 investment… and walk away with:
- A $2,093 gain on Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)…
- A $5,500 gain on Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS)…
- A $14,000 gain on YPF SA (YPF)…
- And even a whopping $45,360 gain on Vista Energy (VIST).
That’s without using options, penny stocks, or any other high-risk strategies.
More on Liberation Day 2.0 and how to position yourself next Wednesday, May 28.
In the meantime, to register now to join Louis, just click here. We’ll bring you more details over the coming days.
Have a good evening,
Jeff Remsburg