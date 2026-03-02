Moderna (MRNA) stock has shed roughly 90% of its value since its 2021 peak. When I wrote about the Moderna stock setup last week, shares sat around $50. Today they’ve nudged back to about $53 — but the core question hasn’t changed: is the market mispricing what comes next?
Here are the seven questions that matter most right now.
1. Why Did Moderna Stock Crash So Hard?
The short answer: the fundamentals collapsed right along with the stock. Revenue fell by roughly 90% from pandemic highs, and Wall Street revalued Moderna accordingly — from hypergrowth vaccine winner to shrinking biotech.
The longer answer is more nuanced, and it’s where the opportunity starts to take shape.
2. Is Moderna Still Just a “COVID Company”?
That’s how the market is pricing it. But COVID-19 was never the business model — it was proof of concept for Moderna’s mRNA platform. The company has since built a late-stage pipeline that spans oncology, respiratory disease, and rare genetic conditions.
Whether that pipeline changes the valuation math is the central debate.
3. How Important Is the Cancer Vaccine for Moderna Stock?
It may be the most important clinical program in biotech right now. Early data from Moderna’s personalized cancer vaccine — developed with Merck — showed a dramatic reduction in recurrence rates that caught the attention of oncologists and investors alike.
Multiple Phase 3 readouts are on the calendar. If the data holds up, the investment thesis shifts entirely.
4. Does Moderna Have Enough Cash to Fund Its Pipeline?
More than most investors realize. Strip out the net cash on Moderna’s balance sheet from the current share price, and you’re paying a surprisingly low amount for the entire pipeline.
The math here is one of the most compelling — and overlooked — parts of the Moderna stock story.
5. What Are the Biggest Risks for Moderna Stock?
They’re real and worth taking seriously. Structural revenue decline, regulatory headwinds from the current administration, and the ever-present risk that Phase 3 oncology data disappoints — any of these could extend the pain for Moderna stock.
6. What’s the Upside Target for MRNA Stock if the Cancer Data Delivers?
A move toward $100 per share is plausible — nearly double today’s price — if Moderna stock gets revalued as an oncology platform rather than a fading pandemic name. That outcome hinges on Phase 3 data and longer-term revenue visibility, but the global cancer immunotherapy market is large enough that even a small share would dwarf Moderna’s current revenue base.
7. Is Moderna Stock a Buy Right Now?
At around $53, Moderna remains nearly 90% below its peak. Short term, the stock will move on clinical headlines. Long term, it comes down to one question: can the oncology platform deliver?
The complete risk-reward breakdown — including where I stand on whether MRNA belongs in your portfolio today — is in the full analysis.