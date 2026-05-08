How Louis Found Bloom Energy Before Wall Street Did — and Where He’s Looking Now

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Too many investors spend their time chasing the hottest stocks that everyone already knows – and have already made their biggest moves.
Legendary investor Louis Navellier has generated one of the most envied multi-decade track records in our industry by going a different route: looking where almost nobody else is paying attention.
In today’s Friday Digest takeover, Louis breaks down how his Stock Grader system identified a little-known AI infrastructure company long before Wall Street caught on – a stock that ultimately surged more than 1,100% in just over a year.
More importantly, he explains why his system flagged it early: a combination of improving fundamentals and quiet institutional buying tied to one of AI’s biggest emerging bottlenecks – power.
As Louis explains below, AI isn’t just a software story. It’s a massive physical infrastructure buildout — one that’s creating entirely new winners beneath the surface of the market. And now, he says his system has identified 53 additional stocks showing similar early-stage signals.
Louis will go much deeper into that setup during a free event next Wednesday, May 13, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern, during which he’ll also share his highest-conviction ideas for this next phase of the AI boom. You can reserve your spot right here.
Bottom line: If Louis is right, the next major AI winner probably isn’t a household name yet – but for investors who spot it early, the upside could be portfolio-changing, much like the 1,000%-plus winner you’re about to read about today.
I’ll let Louis take it from here.
Have a good evening,
Jeff Remsburg
Every investor who has spent the last few years watching Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) climb 1,100% since ChatGPT’s kickoff in November 2022 has had the same thought at some point:
I wish I had found it sooner – before everyone else did.
I understand that feeling. But everyone who experiences that feeling needs to understand one important thing.
I’ve been at this for nearly 50 years. And I can say beyond a doubt that the next big winner is always right around the corner.
And it rarely looks like the last one.
It’s almost never a ticker symbol everyone already knows.
It arrives quietly in the form of a smaller company that’s off the radar.
It’s usually a small company solving a real problem at the exact moment that problem becomes urgent – before the rest of the market figures it out.
That is exactly what happened with a company I recommended to my followers back in the spring of 2025. My Stock Grader system found it before anyone was talking about it – and today, we’re sitting on a gain of 1,142% in about 14 months.
In today’s Market 360, I want to walk you through how I found this stock – and what my system was seeing before anyone else.
Then, I’ll explain why I believe this setup could lead to one of the biggest market opportunities we’ve seen in decades.
I’ll also show you how to access the full list of 53 stocks currently displaying those same early signals — including details on my special May 13 event, where I’ll share my highest-conviction picks and a free stock recommendation.
The AI Problem Most Investors Were Ignoring
Last year, there was something about the AI boom that just about everyone in the media missed.
They talked about the chips. The latest models. The software.
But AI is not just a digital revolution. It is a physical one. Every query, every enterprise application, every automated system runs through an energy-intensive data center operating around the clock.
Training advanced AI models consumes vast amounts of power. Deploying them at scale consumes even more.
According to Axios, there are nearly 3,000 data centers currently under construction or planned across the United States, on top of roughly 4,000 already in operation. Some forecasts suggest AI power demand is set to surge over the next several years — far faster than utilities can expand the grid.
In many regions, utilities simply cannot expand capacity fast enough. Transmission upgrades take years. Utilities are backed up with years of connection requests Some new projects are facing delays simply because the grid cannot handle the additional load.
A single large-scale data center can consume as much electricity as twice the peak daily demand of a major city like New Orleans. These companies cannot afford to wait for the grid to catch up. They need power now, at the point of use, independent of broader grid constraints.
But one company has been quietly building that capability for years before most investors recognized power as the next AI bottleneck.
Helping Data Centers Break Free From the Grid
Bloom Energy Corp. (BE) makes the Bloom Energy Server — a transportable system that converts natural gas and other fuels into electricity right on-site, no grid required.
For data center operators, that’s a game-changer. Here’s what it looks like…
Instead of waiting years for grid upgrades that may never come, they can plug in a Bloom Box and generate their own reliable power, right where they need it.
The demand has been enormous. Goldman Sachs forecasts global data center power demand will surge 220% by 2030 compared to 2023 levels. U.S. data centers already account for 7% of all American electricity consumption – and that number is climbing fast.
Every major AI player – Google Inc. (GOOGL), Meta Platforms Inc. (META), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and OpenAI – is aggressively spending on infrastructure. Big Tech is expected to spend roughly $725 billion on AI this year alone… nearly $2 billion a day.
And some experts think another $3 trillion of investment is in the pipeline.
All of it needs power.
In November 2024, Stock Grader upgraded Bloom Energy to a strong rating. I kept an eye on it, and the stock put together an impressive streak of consecutive bullish ratings.
That’s exactly what I’m looking for – so I recommended it to my subscribers in March 2025.
The stock was trading around $23 a share. Its market cap was roughly $5 billion. There were no breathless headlines. No Wall Street analysts pounding the table. Nobody in the financial media was writing about AI power infrastructure yet.
What happened next was nothing short of incredible.
As of this writing, we’re sitting on a gain of 1,142% – and I think there’s still room to run…
What My System Saw – and Why it Matters for You
My Stock Grader system saw two things firing at the same time: strong and improving fundamentals, and institutional money beginning to move in quietly. That combination – both signals firing together, consistently – is exactly what my system is designed to detect.
The rankings tend to change before the price does. By the time a story is on the front page of The Wall Street Journal, the smart money has usually already been accumulating for months.
Bloom Energy is rapidly becoming the standard, go-to choice for on-site power.
But a little over a year ago, I didn’t know Bloom would sign a landmark deal with American Electric Power for up to 1 gigawatt of fuel cell capacity. I didn’t know it would get a $502 million purchase order for on-site power systems to protect AI server manufacturing from grid outages and wildfires.
My system didn’t need to know any of that. It saw the signals. That was enough.
The results speak for themselves.
Bloom’s most recent quarterly earnings on April 28 were extraordinary.
First-quarter revenue surged 130.4% year-over-year to $751.1 million, nearly $211 million above what analysts expected. Product revenue alone jumped 208.4%.
Earnings came in at $0.44 per share against analyst expectations of $0.13 – a stunning 238.5% earnings surprise. Management raised its full-year revenue outlook to $3.4 billion to $3.8 billion, up from $2.02 billion.
What This Is Really About
I’m not telling you the Bloom story to impress you. I’m telling you because it illustrates something important about how my system works—and why I think right now is one of the most significant moments in decades to pay attention to it.
Bloom was a mid-cap company solving a real problem almost nobody on Wall Street was paying attention to when my system found it. The market cap was roughly $5 billion when my system first flagged it.
Now, it’s an $82 billion company.
And if you want to find the next big winner – the next Bloom or Nvidia – I know exactly where to look…
Right now, my system has flagged 53 smaller stocks showing those same early signals – strong fundamentals, building institutional buying pressure, consistent top rankings in Stock Grader month after month.
I call it the Exclusion List. Most are names you’ve probably never even looked at before. They’re completely off Wall Street’s radar. But one of them could be the next Bloom Energy story…
There’s a reason my system keeps finding stocks like Bloom before Wall Street does. It’s not about being smarter than the big funds. In fact, it has everything to do with something they simply cannot do – no matter how much money they have. I’ll explain why during my May 13 event.
That day at 1 p.m. Eastern, I’m going live to walk through one of the biggest opportunities I’ve seen in decades (sign up for that event here)– and to share my highest-conviction picks from this list. When you register, you’ll immediately receive the full 53-stock Exclusion List. During the event, I’ll also share one stock I believe is especially well-positioned for this next phase of the market.
Go here to reserve your spot now.
P.S. I’ve worked with Louis for a long time, and one thing I’ve learned is that he pays very close attention to what’s happening beneath the surface of the market — especially when big institutional money starts quietly moving into smaller stocks before the headlines show up. What he lays out in today’s issue makes a great deal of sense to me, particularly given where we may be headed with the Fed and AI infrastructure spending. If you haven’t signed up for his May 13 event yet, I’d strongly encourage you to take a look here.
The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owns the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below: