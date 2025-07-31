It all started with a single white paper.
Back in 2013, Canadian programmer Vitalik Buterin was fascinated by Bitcoin’s (BTC) rise. It represented something revolutionary – the first true digital currency with no backing or “intrinsic value.”
However, Buterin spotted a massive gap in the puzzle.
Sure, Bitcoin was a fast-rising currency that was shaking up the entire financial world.
But there was no infrastructure for people to build the applications we needed – software that could power things like contracts, basic transactions, and much more.
That white paper? It described Buterin’s vision for the next step in crypto’s evolution: Ethereum. You can read the whole thing here.
What he outlined was nothing short of revolutionary.
Ethereum would represent the base layer of the new internet economy — programmable, yield-bearing, and upgradeable.
A complete financial operating system that would connect the disparate outposts in crypto’s Wild West-like expansion.
In 2015, the Ethereum blockchain went live with Ether (ETH) as its central currency.
And over the last 9 years, we’ve watched Ethereum evolve from an abstract concept to one of crypto’s biggest success stories.
One Coin to Rule Them All
Today, Ether is the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. It trails only Bitcoin.
But unlike Bitcoin, ETH’s use goes way beyond simple currency.
Nearly every crypto platform, decentralized app, and smart contract runs on the Ethereum blockchain.
Here’s a staggering number: As of May 2023, 158 out of the top 200 tokens by market cap live on the Ethereum blockchain. That means Ethereum powers over 75% of all cryptos – from stablecoins and DeFi apps to tokenized assets.
This puts Ethereum in a unique position. The blockchain is called the “fuel” of the digital asset space for good reason – nearly everything crypto-related runs on it.
And that powerful reach isn’t going unnoticed by institutional traders.
Right now, one of Silicon Valley’s most legendary contrarian investors is making his biggest bet yet on ETH’s breakout.
Now, I want to give you the full story behind Ethereum’s big moment.
But first, we need to understand the revolutionary concept that makes Ethereum fundamentally different from every other form of money out there.
Sound Money Vs. Ultrasound Money
Most currencies fall into two camps – sound and ultrasound.
Sound money simply holds its value like gold. When we say a currency is sound, we mean it maintains a fixed or predictable supply.
Bitcoin is the perfect example. It has a fixed supply of 21 million coins. That scarcity drives its value as “digital gold.”
ETH works completely differently. This is where ultrasound money comes in.
Instead of maintaining a fixed supply, ultrasound money actually shrinks over time.
It might sound odd at first, but the mechanics make perfect sense once you understand how Ethereum truly works.
The Merge: How Ethereum Became Deflationary
On September 15, 2022, Ethereum launched its biggest upgrade ever: the Merge.
This wasn’t just a technical tweak – it completely reimagined how the network operates.
The Merge moved Ethereum from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) model to a more efficient Proof-of-Stake (PoS) system.
Bitcoin itself operates on this PoW model. That means miners compete to solve complex mathematical puzzles to validate transactions and add new blocks to the blockchain. Miners are then rewarded with newly minted bitcoins for their efforts.
Under PoS, though, the situation changes drastically.
Validators (rather than miners) are selected based on the amount of cryptocurrency they hold. They then “stake” it in the network to validate transactions and create new blocks.
Here’s the game-changing part for investors…
Even before the Merge, Ethereum had a unique feature built into its code – the network burned a portion of transaction fees.
That meant the total supply would decrease based on activity.
This is why ETH investors started calling it “ultrasound money.” It was becoming scarcer over time by design.
The Merge simply supercharged this scarcity mechanism.
Since the Merge, ETH’s total supply has been shrinking at about 0.29% per year.
So while Bitcoin’s supply is fixed, Ethereum’s supply actively shrinks and becomes more valuable as network usage climbs.
The Merge created the perfect conditions for ETH’s massive rise over the last few years.
And now we’re seeing a dynamic shift between ETH and Bitcoin that could signal a major supply-side breakout for Ethereum in 2025.
Ethereum Vs. Bitcoin: 2025‘s Biggest Investment Opportunity
Ethereum’s rise over the last year has been incredible.
One of the most traded cryptos on the planet is up 65% over the past 30 days – that’s over 159% since its April lows. And it’s significantly outpacing Bitcoin in the same period.
Historically, Bitcoin and Ethereum moved together. But while we’ve seen some divergences before, the gap between them is widening – and it’s signaling something huge.
Just take a look at the current ratio of ETH to Bitcoin:
Here’s how the chart works: The ratio divides the price of Ether by the price of Bitcoin. So what we’re seeing here is how much Bitcoin it takes to buy 1 Ether.
When the ratio rises, it means Ether is outperforming Bitcoin. When it sinks, Ether is underperforming.
Looking back, Ether hit several major peaks throughout 2023 and 2024. And it’s starting to happen again.
Right now, the ratio is flashing a strong bullish signal.
The ratio recently closed above the key 0.039 resistance level. And it’s holding firmly above the 21-week exponential moving average.
For anyone who’s interested in going deeper, I actually took a closer look at the ETH vs. BTC divergence in a recent episode of my daily podcast Masters in Trading LIVE. You can watch my full analysis below.
Now the move we’re seeing right now isn’t random. It’s a sign of real institutional backing moving the needle on ETH.
And the source of that big move? It all comes down to one major catalyst most investors don’t even know about.
The Peter Thiel Factor
Wall Street strategist Tom Lee was recently named chairman of Bitcoin miner BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR).
This is the same company that just revealed a $250 million private placement specifically to build an Ethereum treasury.
Now, that alone would ensure BitMine has one of the largest corporate Ethereum positions on record.
But the bigger story is the mega investor pulling the strings behind the scenes – Peter Thiel.
Some of you may already be familiar with that name. This is the same contrarian investor who helped launch PayPal, provided Facebook’s first major investment, and co-founded Palantir.
Thiel has a knack for spotting big changes in the game before the rest of the world even realizes the rules are still being written.
So when he places a bet this big, the smart money tends to pay attention.
BitMine Immersion now holds approximately $1 billion worth of ETH. And Thiel’s 9.1% stake in this project reveals one key takeaway…
This isn’t speculation. This is institutional validation at the highest level.
And it’s all happening right as Ethereum goes mainstream…
Ethereum ETFs are gaining massive momentum as the digital asset space continues its historic climb.
Rising stablecoin adoption is also creating another powerful tailwind. As I mentioned, stablecoins rely heavily on Ethereum’s infrastructure.
The same goes for traditional financial institutions getting digital asset exposure. Major banks and financial companies are increasingly using Ethereum’s network for custody and cross-border payments.
And just like BitMine, we’re also seeing more corporate treasuries rotate into ETH. They’re simply positioning ahead of broader Wall Street adoption.
Companies are realizing that holding ETH isn’t just about crypto exposure. It’s about owning a piece of the infrastructure powering the future of finance.
Ethereum is connecting legacy financial institutions with the new programmable money layer of the internet that’s being built in real-time.
And now this major institutional shift into ETH is setting off a whole tidal wave of opportunities for early investors.
So what comes next from here?
Why ETH Is Set to Break Out in 2025
There’s a slow-burning problem in the global financial system—and it’s getting harder to ignore.
The U.S. national debt has surged to nearly $36 trillion, climbing at a pace that even seasoned economists are calling unsustainable. At the same time, the value of the dollar is under increasing pressure. It’s not collapsing—but it’s quietly eroding.
Meanwhile, central banks are trapped. They want to cut interest rates to stimulate growth, but every time they ease up, inflation threatens to flare back up.
It’s a lose-lose scenario: keep rates high and strangle the economy, or cut them and risk another wave of rising prices.
The result? Inflation isn’t going away. It’s proving far more stubborn than most expected — and that has huge implications for investors.
That means investors and institutions are actively on the hunt for alternative stores of value that can also generate yield.
This is where Ethereum’s unique properties become very appealing.
ETH offers something no other asset can match. Sound money principles + yield generation + platform utility.
It’s truly unmatched in the digital asset economy. And it’s increasingly competitive with traditional financial instruments.
Think of the relationship between Ethereum and Bitcoin like the historical relationship between silver and gold.
Ethereum is rapidly becoming the “digital silver” to Bitcoin’s “digital gold” – but with superior growth and utility as the crypto adoption wave intensifies.
Right now, the market cap ratio still generally favors Bitcoin at roughly 15:1. But that dynamic could change dramatically over the next 12 months.
The biggest catalysts for ETH — more ETF approvals on the way, treasury adoption, and institutional rotation — are still playing out as I write to you. And the real move is still ahead of us.
ETH Volatility on Sale: Why Now Is the Moment to Act
Now here’s the opportunity that excites me most.
The smart money is pricing in cheap volatility for cryptos.
And right now, we can use this cheap volatility to our advantage. Think of it as a launching point to get into position well ahead of any potential moves.
