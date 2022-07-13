7 Dividend Stocks Increasing Payouts in July 2022

These stocks have increased their monthly dividends and appears to have attractive investment case

By Sakshi Agarwalla Jul 13, 2022, 5:25 pm EDT
  • What's better than dividend stocks increasing payouts? How about monthly dividends? These stocks have the best of both worlds.
  • Realty Income Corporation (O): The company has increased its monthly cash dividend to 24.75 cents per share, from 24.7 cents per share.
  • Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) : It increased its cash distribution by 166.6% to 9.17 cents per unit.
  • Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL): It declared a 40.6% increase in its monthly dividend to 4.5 cents per share.
  • Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT): Monthly dividends has increased 66% to 27.2187 cents per share.
  • Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB): ITUB has increased its monthly dividends by 25.8% over the trailing-12-month period.
  • Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN): Maintained monthly cash dividend of 21.5 per share, but announced supplemental dividend of 7.5 cents per share.
  • Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR): Dividend yield of 7.8% is higher than the sector average of 5.6%.
Dividend Stocks Increasing Payouts - 7 Dividend Stocks Increasing Payouts in July 2022

Source: Shutterstock

Dividends form a reliable base for value investors seeking passive income. And dividend stocks increasing payouts are even better. For some investors, their entire motive to invest in stocks is to have a regular source of income. Hence, it is very important to understand the dividend history of a company, especially during economic downturns.

Generally, announcements of dividend increases sends a positive signal to the market. And conversely, if a company decides to decrease or lapse its dividend payment, it is taken very negatively.

Further, in order to maintain the purchasing power of that dividend money, it become vital for a company to grow its dividend payments. Given that inflation is currently at all-time highs, I have selected seven stocks that have a track record of paying monthly dividends.

These companies are known for consistently raising their dividend payments. They have established business and have been generating growth over many years. So let’s look at which of these dividend stocks increasing payouts to look at in the month of July 2022.

O Realty Income Corporation $68.05
PBT Permian Basin Royalty Trust $15.10
PVL Permianville Royalty Trust $3.41
CRT Cross Timbers Royalty Trust $15.62
ITUB Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. $4.10
MAIN Main Street Capital Corporation $40.78
SBR Sabine Royalty Trust $61.27

Realty Income Corporation (O)

realty income (O) logo highlighted by a magnifying glass on a web browser

Source: Shutterstock

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) is one of the most reliable monthly-dividend-paying companies in the United States. The company has been paying dividends over the last 53 years and is among the group of dividend aristocrats of the S&P 500. It has increased its dividends consecutively for 25 years.

The company derives its income from the monthly rental payments of over 11,000 commercial properties owned under long-term lease agreements. The company’s clients operate in 70 different industries across the United States.

Most of the tenants are providers of essential needs and operators of drugstores, convenience department stores or dollar stores. Even in bad times, their customers should keep coming, so the company’s income tends to be stable. Generally, lease agreements are for a period of seven to 10 years, which makes cash flow predictable.

On June 15, 2022, the Board of Directors announced that it would increase the company’s monthly cash dividend to 24.75 cents per share from 24.7 cents per share. The dividend will be payable on July 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of July 1, 2022. This is the 116th dividend increase since Realty Income’s listing on the NYSE in 1994.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT)

miniature oil barrel and oil well figures on top of stack of money

Source: Shutterstock

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT), holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States, including 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties and 95% interest in Texas Royalty properties.

The board declared a cash distribution of about 9.17 cents per unit, up 166.6% from the 3.44 cents paid last month. The higher dividend is led by increased oil prices. Also, earlier, only the Texas Royalty Properties were contributing to the monthly distribution.

The dividend is payable on July 15, 2022, to unit holders of record on June 30, 2022.

Recently, several Wall Street analysts have raised their rating on the stock. On May 20, 2022, TheStreet upgraded Permian Basin Royalty Trust to “B” from a rating of “C.”

The company’s four-year average dividend yield of 7.6% is higher than the sector median of 5.6%.

Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL)

oil stocks: stacks of oil barrels

Source: Shutterstock

Incorporated in 2011, Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) is engaged as a statutory trust. The company derives its income from its right to receive 80% net profit interest from oil and natural gas sales from its properties in Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico.

Most recently, PVL announced a 40.6% increase in its monthly dividend to 4.5 cents per share from 3.2 cents per share reported last month. Dividends are payable on July 15, 2022, to the shareholders of record as of June 30, 2022.

At current levels, PVL maintains a four-year average dividend yield of 15%, much higher than the industry average of 5.6%.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT)

dividend stocks ce

Source: Shutterstock

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) operates as an express trust company in the United States. The company generates revenues from royalties from holding 90% of net profit interests in properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico, plus a 75% working interest in four locations in Texas and three in Oklahoma.

The company has an uninterrupted history of paying dividends over the last 30 years.

On June 17, 2022, the company declared a monthly cash dividend of 27.2187 cents per share, up 66% from the previous dividend of 16.4 cents, led by higher gas volume sales in Mexico’s non-operating unit.

Given CRT’s strong cash flow and five-year dividend growth rate of over 8%, it should be able to sustain its dividend payments.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

The logo for Itaú Unibanco is seen on a sign.

Source: SERGIO V S RANGEL / Shutterstock.com

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) is a regional bank in Brazil. The company has been paying monthly dividends to its shareholders consistently over the last 15 years. ITUB has increased its monthly dividends by 25.8% over the trailing-12-month period.

The company has been consistently delivering superior quarterly results, which should support its dividend payments going forward. In the last year, its top line was constantly higher than the consensus estimates. Earnings were also better than estimates in three out of the four quarters.

Revenues increased 11.5% year on year to R $33 billion in Q1 2022, led by a 280 basis point increase in credit sales through its digital channels. Overall, the company won 5.7 million customers during the quarter. Improving financial results should sustain its dividend growth going forward.

Main Street Capital Corporation (MAIN)

sheet of paper marked "dividends" with a $20 bill on top of it to represent dividend stocks

Source: Shutterstock

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) is a business development company, providing services to small- to mid-sized companies, mostly those with revenues between $5 million and $300 million. The company mostly finances small businesses who may find it difficult to access capital through traditional banking routes. In exchange, MAIN charges a higher rate of interest on these loans or a percentage ownership stake in the business.

The company is required to distribute 90% of its taxable income to the shareholders in the form of dividends in order to avoid taxes and maintain its status as a business development company.

The board has maintained a monthly cash dividend of 21.5 cents per share. In the event of higher cash flow, it offers a supplemental dividend. In June 2022, management announced MAIN would pay a supplemental dividend of 7.5 cents per share. A consistent payment helps the company to evade market speculation.

Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR)

dividend stocks: A calculator projecting the word "DIVIDEND" rests on a pile of gold and silver coins.

Source: Shutterstock

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) derives income from its interest in various oil and gas properties across the U.S. It has locations in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas.

Rising oil and gas prices have augured well for the company. In Q1 2022, total revenues more than doubled to $23.9 million, up from $9.7 million reported in the year-earlier period.

Operating margins have expanded 345 basis points (bps) to 96.2% versus 92.8% recorded in the year-earlier period. With energy prices expected to remain at an elevated level, I expect SBR to continue delivering superior results.

The trust offers a solid dividend, with the latest being nearly 55 cents. Over the last five years, dividends have increased at a rate of 20.34%, much higher than the sector average. The four-year average dividend yield of 7.8% is higher than the sector average of 5.6%.

On the date of publication, Sakshi Agarwalla did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Sakshi Agarwalla has more than eight years of experience writing equity research reports and preparing financial models for companies across various industries, as well as writing newsletters and financial articles. Recently, she assisted her Fund manager in executing trades, preparing weekly, monthly NAVs and writing newsletters. She has a postgraduate degree in finance and has completed CFA.

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/dividend-stocks-increasing-payouts/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC