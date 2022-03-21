Luke Lango
Meet Luke Lango

Why NIO Stock Still Has Further to Soar

Macro happenings have investors rattled enough to dump their holdings, including NIO

By Luke Lango, InvestorPlace Senior Investment Analyst Mar 21, 2022, 2:45 pm EDT

Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock has been wiped out. What’s going on there? Well, a few things are leading to this plummet.

With geopolitical tensions on the rise, the threat of Chinese stocks being delisted from U.S. markets looms large. And it’s got investors rattled enough to dump those holdings, including NIO.

And in tandem, nickel prices have skyrocketed — and we’ve seen some Covid-19 lockdowns in parts of China. The market is worried about how these things could affect the auto supply chain, not to mention price increases. And Nio stock has suffered.

I explain why some of these fears are overblown and shift some focus back to underlying fundamentals.

Luke Lango Luke Lango Editor, Hypergrowth Investing

Meet Luke Lango

By uncovering early investments in hypergrowth industries, Luke Lango puts you on the ground-floor of world-changing megatrends.

Learn more about Luke

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, https://investorplace.com/hypergrowthinvesting/2022/03/why-nio-stock-still-has-further-to-soar/.

©2022 InvestorPlace Media, LLC