Is This a Red Flag for Crypto?

I predict that over the next 12 months, there'll be a huge push to regulate DeFi.

By Luke Lango, InvestorPlace Senior Investment Analyst Jun 13, 2022, 3:33 pm EDT

The New York Senate just passed a moratorium to ban carbon-based crypto mining. Is this a red flag for all cryptos?

The regulation we’re seeing now revolves around eco-friendliness. And I don’t think it impacts anything all that much. The next wave of regulation, though, is the one to watch out for. I predict that over the next 12 months, there’ll be a huge push to regulate DeFi.

The Terra (CCC:LUNA-USD) wipeout caused a lot of pain for retail investors. And when regular folks get hurt, politicians step in.

A best-case there would be loose regulation — enough to promote more widespread crypto adoption but not enough to stifle innovation.

