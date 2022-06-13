Is This a Red Flag for Crypto?

The New York Senate just passed a moratorium to ban carbon-based crypto mining. Is this a red flag for all cryptos?
The regulation we’re seeing now revolves around eco-friendliness. And I don’t think it impacts anything all that much. The next wave of regulation, though, is the one to watch out for. I predict that over the next 12 months, there’ll be a huge push to regulate DeFi.
The Terra (CCC:LUNA-USD) wipeout caused a lot of pain for retail investors. And when regular folks get hurt, politicians step in.
A best-case there would be loose regulation — enough to promote more widespread crypto adoption but not enough to stifle innovation.
