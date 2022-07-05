Luke Lango
What Will Lead to a Crypto Turnaround?

2023-25 will see huge gains in the crypto markets

Not much has changed in the crypto market since last week. Patience can be hard with these daily fluctuations.

And it will take months to play out. From a trader’s perspective, there is money to be made in crypto right now – but not so much for long-term investors.

The good news is that we hit bottom – or close it. And once we start consolidating, we’ll see some great profits. Over a rolling three- to five-year basis, the crypto markets will create some massive wealth.

This consolidation should come by the end of this year. The Fed will pivot dovish, encouraging the markets to make a U-turn, and sentiment will start to bounce back.

Stocks will form a new bull market – and this will line up around the same time with cryptos.

History says that a new boom cycle should begin in 2024. And folks will get fired up in early ’23 as they look forward to this.

With this perfect cocktail of events, 2023-25 will see huge gains in the crypto markets.

