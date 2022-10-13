Divergence 2022 Is the Biggest Stock Market Opportunity Since ’08

Do you want to know the difference between self-made millionaires and everyone else? The self-made millionaires answered the door when opportunity knocked.
Right now, folks, opportunity is knocking.
Sure, the bear market of 2022 has been awful. We’ve all lost money. I’ve hated this year as much as the next investor. But thanks to all the chaos, the biggest investment opportunity since 2008 is now knocking on your door.
That opportunity is the Fourth Great Divergence.
Many of you know what I’m talking about. For those who don’t, here’s a quick recap…
Divergence is this ultra-rare stock market phenomenon that my team and I discovered. It only occurs about once a decade, during periods of peak market volatility. Every time they emerge, they create a generational opportunity to buy tomorrow’s best-performing stocks at today’s biggest discounts.
For example, previous divergences signaled investors to buy Microsoft (MSFT) stock at 40 cents, Apple (AAPL) stock at 20 cents, Amazon (AMZN) stock at $5, and Netflix (NFLX) stock at $2. We’re talking life-changing investment opportunities here – to turn thousands into millions.
For the first time in 14 years, one of these divergences is happening in the U.S. stock market. Like clockwork, it is creating yet another wave of generational investment opportunities.
We’ve spent the past 12 months researching these opportunities. And given the recent stock market panic, we’ve concluded that the window to capitalize on these opportunities for max gains is rapidly closing.
We put together a brand-new, never-before-seen portfolio of “late stage” divergence stocks that are best positioned for huge returns over the next year. This afternoon, in an emergency broadcast at 4 p.m. EST, we plan to reveal that portfolio for the first time ever.
I hope to see you there and give you access to the portfolio. I truly think these stocks could make millionaires out of ordinary investors over the next few years.
But it’s not 4 p.m. EST yet. So, in the meantime, let me tease some information about these top Divergence Stocks to Buy.
Divergence Offers 3X Average Returns in 12 Months?
My team and I are still finishing up our full report on the Top Divergence Stocks to Buy in 2022. But I can share some hints about it over the next few paragraphs.
Perhaps the most interesting thing about those 10 stocks is that they are showing unprecedentedly large divergences today. Historically speaking, that means they’ll post unprecedentedly large returns over the next 12 months.
Specifically, in our historical analysis of previous divergences, we found a direct correlation between the size of the divergence and the size of the opportunity. That is, the bigger the divergence, the bigger the stock’s forward returns. We calculated a way to quantitatively model this relationship to loosely predict a stock’s forward 12-month returns based on the size of its divergence.
Our top stocks have a record divergence “spread” of about 200 percentage points. Basically, that means that, on average, their stock prices have diverged about 200 percentage points from their companies’ fundamentals. Based on our divergence quant model, that means the average return across all 10 stocks over the next 12 months will be in excess of 200%.
In other words, our historically proven divergence quant model is telling us that these 10 stocks could triple over the next year.
Talk about turning today’s market volatility into tomorrow’s personal opportunity…
But that’s not all. These aren’t just “divergent stocks.” They are fundamentally superior stocks that are growing very quickly and seeing a surge of insider buying. They’re stocks that Wall Street analysts think can more than double in a hurry.
Fundamentally Superior Stocks
Beyond being divergent, the 10 stocks in the special research report we plan to release this afternoon are fundamentally superior in every way.
Each company is a leader in a hyper growth market with huge competitive advantages that’s pioneering a novel solution in a huge addressable market. Each has exceptional technology and is led by a stellar management team. And each is a tremendous long-term opportunity.
These are long-term mega-winners.
More than that, each one of these stocks is incredibly cheap relative to their growth potential. The average estimated revenue growth rate in 2022 across these 10 stocks? About 67%. The average forward price-to-sales multiple? 2.2X.
That’s amazing. The whole market is trading at a similar forward sales multiple yet is growing sales at a ~10% clip. Basically, you can buy these 10 divergence stocks today at the same multiple as the S&P 500 and get nearly 7X the revenue growth firepower.
That’s truly amazing. That’s the power of the divergence. It allows us to buy super-charged growth stocks at value prices.
Beyond being cheap, these stocks are also ones that insiders are loading up on right now. Of the 10 stocks, six of them have experienced significant insider buying over the past few months.
And perhaps above all else, both Wall Street and Morningstar analysts see tremendous upside potential in all of these stocks. The average Wall Street price target across these 10 divergence stocks implies 135% upside potential. The average Morningstar price target implies 113% upside potential.
In other words, these aren’t just divergence stocks. They are fundamentally superior stocks, growing at lightspeed, trading at a dirt-cheap valuation, with huge insider buying and enormous 12-month upside potential.
They’re the most exciting stocks in the market.
The Final Word on Divergence 2022
I’ve never been more excited – or exhausted – in my entire investment career.
We sit on the precipice of the biggest money-making opportunity of the century. Investors who make the right moves today – and buy the right stocks at the right time and right prices – may forever change their financial lives.
To help you do that, I’m airing an emergency “divergence briefing” this afternoon, at 4 p.m. EST. In it, I’ll reveal how you can access our report on the best divergence stocks you can buy to capitalize on this rare opportunity.
I earnestly believe that by attending that briefing, gaining access to that report, and buying those 10 stocks, you could put yourself in a position to turn a modest $10,000 investment into a potential million-dollar payday.
That’s not hyperbole. That’s honesty. And it’s based on months of research, dozens of case studies, hundreds of charts, and thousands of data points.
Previous divergence windows gave investors the chance to turn thousands into millions. We suspect this one will be no different. In fact, it could be even bigger.
I could go on and on. But I won’t. Instead, I’m going to go make a coffee and finish up this report.
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.