The Absolute Worst Case Scenario for Crypto After the FTX Crash

Well, last week didn’t go as we expected for the crypto markets. The surprise implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto exchange, FTX, caused a crypto contagion when we were expecting a crypto breakout as stocks broke out this past week for their best week since June).
Much has been said about the FTX crash, and the bears are crawling out of the woodwork to herald the event as the dawn of an “ice age” for the crypto markets. But we think the event will ultimately prove to be much ado about nothing.
That is, we still expect cryptos to soar in 2023. In fact, I think they will potentially produce better returns than stocks next year.
A lot of onlookers want to believe this is the end of the world for crypto. Remember the Terra Luna collapse? A lot of folks believed that was the end for the industry, too. But regardless of what FTX did (or didn’t do), what’s driving crypto are the macroeconomics.
A hawkish Fed is turning into a dovish fed. Rising inflation is turning into disinflation. Overheated labor markets are unwinding. And stocks are beginning to rally as a result. If there’s one thing we know, when stocks rally, cryptos tend to rally as well.
Investors are waiting for the next boom cycle in crypto. Once it gets underway, greed will set in and everybody will forget about Sam Bankman-Fried and FTX.
But at the very worst – if cryptos ARE a complete scam – cryptocurrencies will still boom. Why? Because they’re a better version of online gambling! If people have an opportunity to turn $1 into $10, they will take it.
To hear my full thoughts on this subject – and more – watch the full episode at Hypergrowth Investing on YouTube!
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.