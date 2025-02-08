How Trump’s Sovereign Wealth Fund Is Bullish for Bitcoin

Just a few days ago, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing the creation of a U.S. sovereign wealth fund. And as soon as I heard the news, I thought: it is time to buy cryptocurrencies.
Now, the crypto markets have been especially volatile lately, so you might be thinking I’m dead wrong on this one. But follow me here.
Over the past year, Trump has evolved into a huge crypto industry backer, consistently promising big support on the campaign trail. Now that he’s in the White House, it is time for some of that talk to turn into walk.
And when it comes to ‘walk,’ perhaps the biggest and most influential thing Trump can do for the industry is have the U.S. government itself be a buyer of Bitcoin (BTC/USD).
With a new sovereign wealth fund (SWF) in place, he has an avenue to do just that.
What Is a Sovereign Wealth Fund?
Sovereign wealth funds are state-owned investment funds that manage a country’s surplus resources – often consisting of excess revenues from things like natural resource exports, budget surpluses, or foreign exchange reserves – and invest them in a variety of assets.
The objectives of a SWF vary. But typically, they center around diverse investing to earn returns (and make money) for a country.
Norway has a very well-known SWF that invests the nation’s oil revenues in a broad portfolio of international assets. Singapore, China, and the United Arab Emirates are among other countries that maintain large sovereign wealth funds.
Now Trump wants the U.S. to get into the game.
Of course, throughout Trump’s career, he has been known to do things differently – to think outside the box and swing for the fences. He tends not to follow the path well-traveled. Instead, for better or worse, he blazes his own trail.
Given that ‘calling card,’ it makes sense that Trump would want the U.S. sovereign wealth fund to buy a bunch of Bitcoin.
Not to mention, based on our research, no major sovereign wealth fund in the world has invested in Bitcoin directly. Some – like Norway and Saudi Arabia’s SWFs – have indirectly invested via crypto-related companies, like MicroStrategy (MSTR). But none have bought BTC directly.
We bet Trump would love for the U.S. to be the first.
Bullishness Building Behind the Scenes
Indeed, just this past week, White House Crypto Czar David Sacks said:
“It’s possible that the sovereign wealth fund could decide that they want to make Bitcoin or digital assets part of its portfolio.”
We suspect that if the U.S. sovereign wealth fund starts buying BTC, so will every other major SWF in the world. Where America goes economically, the rest of the world tends to follow.
And if all these sovereign wealth funds start buying BTC, that will likely normalize it on a global scale. Soon thereafter, we could see lots of major corporations adding Bitcoin to their balance sheets, too.
Then, suddenly, every deep-pocketed country and company in the world is buying Bitcoin.
That is the future I saw when I read that the U.S. was creating a sovereign wealth fund – a pathway toward hand-over-fist Bitcoin investment on a global scale.
Which is exactly why I think it is time to buy cryptos.
The Final Word on a Crypto Comeback
Of course, as we mentioned, the crypto markets have been exceptionally volatile recently. They are inherently very risky assets – not something anyone should bet the farm on.
But they can also soar when the time is right.
And thanks to this bullish fundamental backdrop, we think the time is right for a major crypto rally.
Just a few days ago, I just hosted an emergency crypto market webinar.
In that broadcast, I discussed my outlook for crypto in 2025 and outlined why I think this could be the year of huge altcoin gains – much like 2021, when dozens of altcoins rallied more than 5,000% in a single year.
And this time, we’ve got a powerful quant-based trading algorithm at our side. This tool attempts to identify a predictable pattern before cryptos surge, potentially as much as 10X, 50X, even 100X in a hurry – sometimes in 90 days or less.
As chaotic as he may be, Trump is paving a pathway for some incredible gains in the crypto market.
So, don’t let this massive opportunity pass you by.
Watch the webinar replay right here.
On the date of publication, Luke Lango did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.
P.S. You can stay up to speed with Luke’s latest market analysis by reading our Daily Notes! Check out the latest issue on your Innovation Investor or Early Stage Investor subscriber site.