Beyond the Ups and Downs: Building Wealth in a Volatile Stock Market

Another day, another crazy roller-coaster ride for the stock market…
This has been the trend since Halloween.
That is, in November, the S&P 500 rose 5.73%, achieving one of its best months in a year on optimism about potential deregulation and tax cuts under the Trump administration.
Then, as investors began to fear that the U.S. Federal Reserve wouldn’t cut interest rates anymore, stocks crashed 2.5% in December. It turned out to be one of their worst months in a year.
As we moved into 2025, stocks rebounded throughout January and early February thanks to renewed economic optimism…
But they’ve since crashed over the past few weeks as uncertainty about tariffs, federal spending cuts, and an economic slowdown weighs heavy on Wall Street. Indeed, since Feb. 10, the S&P has slid more than 6%.
Stocks have swung violently higher and lower many times over the past several months, all for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to be basically flat.
Is this intense volatility Wall Street’s ‘new normal’?
It may be…
A Bumpy Ride Higher?
Don’t get me wrong; I still think stocks are going higher in 2025.
Despite renewed concerns about inflation and a consumer spending slowdown, the economy still appears to be on stable footing. It should benefit from deregulation and maybe even tax cuts over the next few months. Plus, the AI Boom remains alive and well, which should continue to create growth through the economy.
Additionally, the fourth-quarter earnings season has come to an end; and broadly speaking, it was a strong one.
As FactSet reported, “nine of the eleven sectors are reporting year-over-year earnings growth for Q4. Six of these nine sectors are reporting double-digit growth: Financials, Communication Services, Consumer Discretionary, Information Technology, Health Care, and Utilities.”
Meanwhile, the blended earnings growth rate is nearly 17%, which marks the index’s highest profit growth rate since 2021.
And trends are expected to stay strong for the foreseeable future. That is, next quarter, earnings are projected to rise about 8%, then another 9% in Q2. They are expected to rise almost 15% in the third quarter and about 13% in the fourth.
In other words, corporate earnings should keep rising for the rest of the year. Stock prices should follow suit.
However… I don’t think it’ll be a smooth ride higher…
Largely because of U.S. President Donald Trump.
Why We Expect the Stock Market Volatility to Continue
President Trump promises to change a lot of things.
He wants to implement tariffs, renegotiate trade deals, rethink America’s global military presence, and cut federal spending. He wants to reduce taxes, expand America’s borders, and reshore manufacturing activity, among other things.
Clearly, he aims to change a lot.
Now, I won’t offer an argument as to whether these proposed changes are good, bad, or neutral.
But I will state the obvious: It’s a lot of change. And change is uncomfortable – especially for investors…
Because change equals uncertainty. That doesn’t mean this policy shakeup won’t push stocks higher in the long term. It may.
It simply means that, along the way, stocks will continue to be volatile – just like they’ve been over the past few months.
The Final Word on the Stock Market Outlook
While the S&P is up about 5% since early November, that “rally” has actually consisted of several smaller moves – four separate “mini-rallies” of 2%-plus and four separate “mini-crashes” of 2%-plus.
We think this will be the pattern for the stock market for the foreseeable future: two steps forward, one step back. Lather, rinse, repeat.
That means a lot of volatility on Wall Street…
But where there’s volatility, there’s opportunity.
And we want to help you capitalize on it.
