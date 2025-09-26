AI Stocks Soar While Main Street Sputters … Dot-Com Déjà Vu?

If you feel like the stock market and the economy are living in parallel universes, you’re not alone. Record-high tech stocks powered by AI optimism are set against an economy where manufacturing, construction, transportation – you name it – are stagnating or shrinking. High inflation and interest rates have been punishing the real economy for four straight years, yet AI came along and seemingly rewrote the script on Wall Street.
Think about it: ever since ChatGPT’s launch ignited the AI craze in late 2022, a handful of AI-centric giants have carried the entire market on their backs (doing an Iron Man impression, hoisting indices almost single-handedly). Moody’s data, meanwhile, shows traditional sectors from industrials to agriculture are bordering on recession. Small wonder U.S. bankruptcy filings in 2025 are at 15-year highs. Consumer and business sentiment surveys are in the dumps. And yet – the Nasdaq is booming.
It truly is a tale of two economies. Can this disconnect persist?
History says no.
We’ve seen this movie before during the dot-com boom: a narrow slice of “new economy” stocks soared in 1999, even as many businesses struggled – until reality caught up in 2000.
Today’s setup has shades of that dot-com euphoria, and echoes of 2008’s stresses in the real economy. Stretched rubber bands eventually snap. Even the biggest tech bull (yours truly) has to acknowledge that today’s AI-driven rally can’t outrun economic gravity forever.
The rubber band will likely recoil in the next 12–24 months if the broader economy doesn’t improve. As one analyst quipped, AI is “masking weakness everywhere else” – and when the mask comes off, a reckoning may be due. Bubbles, however, can run longer than anyone expects, and this one still has fuel.
In fact, I believe the next 12–18 months could resemble late 1998–1999: a final melt-up in tech. AI fervor, rate cuts, and FOMO could push the market to wild heights over the next year. But prudent investors should already be plotting how to handle what comes after.
We discuss this and so much more in our latest episode of Being Exponential With Luke Lango. Check it out below:
A $100B AI ‘Manhattan Project’ Ignites a Nuclear Gold Rush
Nothing illustrates the insane scale of the AI boom better than Nvidia (NVDA) and OpenAI’s newly announced mega-deal.
Nvidia is investing up to $100 billion in OpenAI and supplying it with advanced chips, as the duo plans to deploy 10 gigawatts of cutting-edge AI data centers. For context, 10 GW is roughly the output of 10 large nuclear reactors – truly a Manhattan Project 2.0 for artificial intelligence. It’s an eye-popping bet that underscores how desperate everyone is to expand AI capacity. (Nvidia’s CEO essentially said “we’ll build whatever it takes.”)
This tsunami of AI investment is creating big winners in niche areas. Case in point: nuclear energy. Those 10 GW of AI servers will need massive power – and clean, reliable nuclear reactors are prime candidates to keep the AI servers humming. OpenAI’s Sam Altman even stepped down as chairman of nuclear startup Oklo (OKLO) earlier this year, specifically to avoid conflicts as Oklo pursues deals to power AI data centers.
The writing’s on the wall: the AI gold rush is about to fuel a nuclear revival. Advanced reactor firms like Oklo and small modular reactor makers like NuScale (SMR) have seen renewed investor interest. It’s no coincidence that shares of Oklo’s SPAC partner surged on speculation it could win these data-center contracts.
And it’s not just the reactor builders.
Remember Opendoor (OPEN), the homebuying tech company many left for dead? It’s suddenly one of the market’s hottest comeback stories.
Just a year ago, OPEN stock was languishing around 50 cents, crushed by a frozen housing market and mounting losses. Fast forward to today: Opendoor stock has blasted above $10 – a staggering 20x rebound. What’s going on? A potent cocktail of retail trader hype and genuine corporate reinvention.
On the hype side, Opendoor has benefited from a meme-stock style following. A community of zealots – the self-dubbed “Opendoor army” – started gobbling up shares when a prominent hedge fund manager touted the stock on social media.
That frenzy reached a fever pitch when even rapper Drake hinted at joining the party. We saw flashbacks of 2021, with message boards ablaze and one lesser-known peer – Better Home & Finance (BETR) – skyrocketing 200%-plus in minutes after a single tweet. This is the kind of speculative fervor that makes any contrarian investor sweat. It’s not normal for a stock to triple overnight on hype alone – and it’s a sign that parts of this market are in a speculative bubble.
However, unlike many meme darlings, Opendoor also has fundamental catalysts that make its surge somewhat justified (or at least intriguing).
The company cleaned house in 2023, ousting its CEO and bringing in Karim Atiyeh, a tech-savvy executive from Shopify (SHOP), as the new chief. Atiyeh wasted no time implementing a bold turnaround plan: integrate AI into Opendoor’s pricing and operations, drastically cut costs, and essentially transform the business from a money-burning home flipper into a lean, data-driven housing marketplace.
Rumor has it Opendoor may shrink from 1,400 employees to just 200 to streamline operations – an almost unheard-of belt-tightening. They’re aiming to become an AI-powered market-maker in real estate, not just a home flipper. If it works, Opendoor could leverage its troves of home sale data to profit from transactions nationwide without holding much inventory – a far more scalable, less risky model.
There’s evidence this pivot is gaining traction. Even as housing stayed ice-cold through 2024, Opendoor began improving its unit economics and trimming its losses. Now, with mortgage rates dipping a bit after the Fed’s recent cut, housing activity could pick up steam – directly boosting Opendoor’s core business of buying and selling homes. Lower borrowing costs mean more buyers and sellers, which means more transactions for Opendoor to facilitate. In short, the stars might be aligning for Opendoor’s grand rebirth.
Still, we must ask: how much is real vs. hype? Rallying from penny-stock levels to $10-plus in weeks is not purely about fundamentals – it reflects a lot of speculative froth. The company’s valuation now bakes in huge success for a turnaround that’s only in its early innings. Execution risk is sky-high. Cutting 80% of your staff and betting the farm on an unproven AI strategy is bold – but could easily misfire. And the retail traders chanting “to the moon” on Reddit (RDDT) won’t support a $10 stock forever if the business doesn’t eventually show them the money. To justify its newfound $7-plus billion market cap, Opendoor will need to actually generate profits in a notoriously tough industry.
My take: Opendoor does have a path to being a much more valuable company – maybe $25 to $30 per share in a few years if all goes well. But that’s the bull case. The bear case (a failed turnaround) could send it back to $1.
In other words, this is a high-upside but high-risk bet. It’s encouraging that Opendoor now has a visionary plan and a war chest (thanks to a recent cash infusion) to execute it. Just don’t lose sight of the fine line between a revolutionary comeback and a speculative bubble.
As we learned in the dot-com era, a few former darlings (Amazon, eBay) executed and thrived, while many others (Pets.com, Webvan) rode hype into the ground. Opendoor is at that crossroads now – and only time will tell if it becomes the Amazon of housing or another cautionary tale. For now, enjoy the ride, but keep your seatbelt fastened.
The Bottom Line
The market’s AI-fueled party shows no sign of winding down in the immediate term.Money is cheapening (the Fed has started cutting rates), innovation is accelerating, and investors are indulging in a bit of euphoria. Frankly, it’s an exciting time to be a tech investor – opportunities abound for those riding the right trends.
By all means, participate in this boom. Be bold in backing game-changing ideas and enjoy the upside while it lasts. Just don’t mistake this phase for a new paradigm where stocks only go up. The imbalances and red flags (from economic strain to speculative excess) are real, and eventually they will matter.
My playbook: Stay overweight the quality growth themes – AI, cloud, advanced energy, robotics – that are driving this bull run. These are likely to keep leading the market higher in the coming months.
At the same time, keep an eye on the exit. The market will “snap back” to reality at some point, and the signposts will be there (soaring bankruptcies, weakening earnings, over-the-top IPOs, etc.).
The end of this bubble will set the stage for the next one (the enduring AI/quantum revolution), and the savvy investors will be those who navigate both phases. As always, do your homework, question the narrative, and remember: the best time to be bullish is when everyone else panics. We’re not there yet – but we might be in a couple of years. For now, ride the wave, keep your eyes open… and welcome to the new roaring ’20s of tech.