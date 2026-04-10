Anthropic’s 10,000% Revenue Growth Rate Could Make This the IPO of 2026

In August 1995, a little company by the name of Netscape went public without any revenue to its name. And on paper, there was no rational reason for a sane investor to touch it.
But Netscape had velocity.
This was a company fresh off the heels of building the browser that facilitated the entire world onto the internet. And everyone who used it could feel, in their bones, that the old rules were about to stop applying.
On its first day of trading, Netscape’s stock doubled.
Within months, the company had ignited a technology investment boom that would reshape the American economy for the next three decades.
In short, it seemed like a once-in-a-lifetime investment… until today.
Now, there’s another company positioned to take the world into the next generation, and much further than Netscape ever could. But this time, the numbers are even more staggering. And if you’re not paying attention, you could be standing on the platform while the train pulls out of the station.
The company is Anthropic.
And what’s happening inside its revenue line is, to put it plainly, unlike anything we’ve ever seen in the history of American business.
From $1 Billion to $30 Billion in 15 Months
To get a sense of the scale here, Anthropic’s annualized revenue run rate in January 2025 was “just” $1 billion. A year later, in February 2026, it had climbed to $14 billion. Then just two months later it more than doubled again to $30 billion.
That translates to roughly 1,400% annualized revenue growth from January 2025 to today. And from February to April of this year alone? Approximately 10,000%.
That is obscene. There is no precedent for a company generating $30 billion in annualized revenue growing at that pace.
We aren’t talking about a scrappy startup going from $1 million to $10 million. We’re talking about a business already operating at the scale of a Fortune 100 company, and accelerating.
Why This Matters for Every AI Investor
The Anthropic story is the strongest proof point yet that the $600 billion in AI capital expenditure from the hyperscalers this year is producing real returns.
The bears’ core argument against the AI infrastructure buildout has always been the same: Where’s the revenue? The spending is reckless. The returns aren’t materializing. It’s another dot-com bubble.
Anthropic’s numbers throw cold water on that thesis.
The hyperscalers — Alphabet (GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), Meta Platforms (META) — are spending hundreds of billions on compute infrastructure. Anthropic rents that compute, runs its models on it, and converts it into a $30 billion business that barely existed 18 months ago.
In short, these companies are spending all this money, and as a result, Anthropic turns into a $30 billion revenue run rate business after being just a billion-dollar business 14 to 18 months ago.
The Anthropic IPO Question
The big frustration here is that there’s no clean way to get pre-IPO exposure to Anthropic in public markets right now.
Destiny Tech100 Inc. (DXYZ) does offer some broader private tech exposure, while Suro Capital Corp. (SSSS) provides a window into OpenAI — but the only vehicle with direct Anthropic exposure, Roundhill Innovation Inc. (VCX), had been trading at a massive 15x-plus premium to its net asset value. It’s since fallen from above $300 to around $100, which might make it worth a second look.
But investors are so hungry for a piece of Anthropic that they’ve been willing to pay extraordinary markups just to get a sliver of equity. When Anthropic finally IPOs, the demand could be enormous.
The Anthropic IPO: What to Watch
Anthropic’s IPO may turn out to be even more exciting than the upcoming OpenAI or SpaceX offerings; precisely because neither of those companies is growing revenue at a 10,000% clip.
Whether that proves true depends on timing, valuation, and market conditions. But the trajectory is clear. Anthropic is building the most commercially dominant AI model infrastructure in the world, and the revenue curve all but confirms this.
For a deeper breakdown of my full market thesis — including my outlook on the Iran ceasefire, the S&P 500’s technical breakout, and the space stocks I’m watching — catch this week’s full episode of Being Exponential below!