Trillion-Dollar IPOs Are Coming – But the Rules Just Changed

Sometime in the next few months, a well-known rocket company will ring the opening bell and attempt to raise $75 billion in the largest IPO in history, at a valuation approaching $2 trillion.
Not long after, one of the most famous AI companies on Earth – one targeting a $1 trillion market cap – will follow it out the door.
Another AI titan will be close on its heels, in what could be the second-biggest IPO deal ever.
And a defense-tech unicorn is lining up behind all of them.
Altogether, more than $3.5 trillion in potential market value could hit public markets in a matter of months. For context, the entire U.S. IPO market raised about $469 billion over the past decade.
This would already rank as one of the most consequential IPO windows in history.
But something just changed that could make it far more explosive.
On March 30, 2026, Nasdaq introduced a new fast entry rule that allows massive IPOs to enter the Nasdaq-100 in as little as 15 trading days.
That single change could pull billions in forced institutional buying forward into the first two weeks of trading.
The Nasdaq Fast Entry Rule Explained
Nasdaq’s rule change just flipped the script on how mega-cap companies enter its flagship index.
Under the old rules, even a company worth hundreds of billions of dollars had to sit on the sidelines for at least three months after its IPO before it could even be considered for Nasdaq-100 inclusion. Sometimes, the wait stretched closer to a year. That seasoning period existed to ensure price stability – reasonable in theory, maddening in practice for a company that debuted at a trillion-dollar valuation.
But the index’s new “Fast Entry” rule scraps all of that.
Starting May 1, 2026, any newly listed company whose market cap ranks within the top 40 Nasdaq-100 constituents – a threshold currently around $100 billion – can be evaluated for index inclusion as early as its seventh trading day. If it qualifies, it joins the index after just 15 trading days; no seasoning required.
Nasdaq also eliminated its 10%-minimum public float requirement alongside this change. This is crucial because every one of the mega-IPOs expected this year will debut with a tightly controlled float, likely in the 3% to 8% range. Without this tweak, the companies might not have even been eligible despite their gargantuan market caps.
In one move, Nasdaq eliminated both the waiting period and the eligibility barrier that would have kept the biggest IPOs in history off the index entirely.
How the Nasdaq Fast Entry Rule Triggers Forced Buying
The rule change is interesting on its own terms. What it unleashes is the reason every serious investor should be paying attention.
The Nasdaq-100 is tracked by over 200 investment products with more than $600 billion in assets, including the $300 billion-plus Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) – one of the most widely held ETFs on Earth. When a company joins the index, every single fund tracking it must buy that stock. It is mechanical, non-discretionary, and enormous in scale.
Previously, that tsunami of forced institutional buying didn’t arrive until at least three months post-IPO. By then, the initial excitement had faded, early flippers had already exited, and the stock had often settled into a choppy price-discovery phase. Retail investors who bought on day one were frequently stranded while the real buying pressure still sat on a three-month delay.
Under the new rules, that same tsunami hits just two weeks later. The forced buying wave now compresses directly into the post-IPO window — right when the stock is most visible, most talked-about, and most in need of structural support. For a company debuting at $1.75 trillion, that’s an extraordinary amount of institutional firepower arriving within the first two weeks of trading.
And it isn’t just Nasdaq. The S&P 500 – with $24 trillion benchmarked to it – is also considering fast-track inclusion rule changes of its own.
If both indexes move quickly on these IPOs, the combined forced-buying pressure from passive funds alone could be unlike anything the markets have ever seen concentrated around a single public debut.
Why the 2026 AI IPO Wave Could Be Unlike Anything Before
The second half of 2026 is shaping up to be one of the most consequential periods in the history of public markets.
These companies are in active IPO preparation; one has already filed. Investment banks are salivating. The Nasdaq fast-entry rules go live May 1, just in time for a summer listing season that could break records.
This is the AI IPO Bonanza. And the fast-tracking rule just made it dramatically more exciting for investors who are paying attention.
For most of the past decade, the smartest money in the world – the Andreessen Horowitzes, the Tiger Globals, the sovereign wealth funds – got to feast on the early-stage growth of companies like these while ordinary investors watched from the sidelines. By the time a company went public, the 1,000x returns were already captured. Public investors were left in the dust.
But the rules of engagement have shifted: there are now publicly accessible vehicles that provide exposure to these companies before they hit the tape.
Closed-end funds. Actively managed ETFs with Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) structures. Venture-focused investment vehicles with direct stakes in the very companies about to go public.
All have proliferated rapidly in anticipation of the incoming IPO tidal wave. Investors willing to do their homework can access this pre-IPO window through several such vehicles – though with an important caveat: some of these products have already gone parabolic in anticipation of the listings, trading at extreme premiums to their underlying asset values. One recently traded at 16x its net asset value.
Buying enthusiasm is one thing. Paying 16x for it is a different calculation entirely. Choose your vehicles carefully.
Don’t Be the Exit Liquidity
The fast-entry rule is a genuine structural tailwind. But it doesn’t guarantee that every investor who buys on IPO day gets rich.
Index inclusion triggers forced buying from passive funds – but passive funds aren’t buying because they love the stock. They’re buying because they have to. And often, the people they’re buying from are the insiders, venture capitalists, and early employees who have been waiting years for exactly this liquidity event.
That dynamic is worth understanding clearly before you buy. The fast-entry rule compresses the timeline, which is good for everyone who owned the stock before the IPO. For investors buying at the IPO price or above, the real question is whether the valuation holds at that level – and whether the post-inclusion buying pressure outweighs the selling from insiders finally getting their liquidity.
The best way to avoid becoming exit liquidity is to be positioned before the IPO, in vehicles that still reflect rational valuations relative to their underlying holdings.
The question is how to do that without overpaying.
Pre-IPO vehicles exist – but as we noted, some are already trading at 16x their net asset value. That’s not avoiding exit liquidity. That’s paying a premium to become it sooner.
We’ve identified one opportunity that appears to avoid that problem. It’s a way to stake a claim in OpenAI – the most anticipated public debut of this generation – at a rational valuation, for under $10, before the IPO is even announced.
When OpenAI goes public at an expected $1 trillion valuation and earns fast-track Nasdaq-100 inclusion, the forced buying mechanics we’ve described will arrive fast and at enormous scale. The investors best positioned for that moment will be the ones who got in before the institutions had to.
The window is open. It won’t stay that way.