The Inspector’s Eye: How We Read Past the Sticker Price on AI’s Biggest Movers

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A good home inspector never trusts a fresh coat of paint.
He walks through the open kitchen, admires the granite, nods at the staged furniture, and then heads straight for the crawl space. The reality is always in the joists, the wiring, the bones that the stagers miss for the open house.
A house can look like a million bucks and still be rotting underneath. And a house with peeling wallpaper and a sagging porch can have a foundation poured to outlast the next three owners.
Wall Street, we’ve found, behaves a lot like a nonchalant homebuyer…
Investors see a stock trading at 100 times earnings and they run. They see a chip name with a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio that looks like there’s nothing left for them. But earnings, on their own, are just the countertops. They get dressed up by depreciation schedules, debt loads, and amortization assumptions that have nothing to do with how the actual business is performing.
If you want to see the foundation, you climb underneath. You look at EBIT. You look at EBITDA.
This week on Being Exponential, we did exactly that. Have a look at the episode to hear what we found, or continue reading for our write-up:
Why Optics Stocks Are Cheaper Than They Look
So, quick refresher. EBIT is earnings before interest and taxes. EBITDA adds depreciation and amortization back into that number. We look at EBITDA for pretty much every company we cover, because it strips out the accounting noise and shows you the cash the business is actually throwing off.
Now, run that lens over the optics trade, and the picture changes…
Credo Technology Group (CRDO) trades at 39 times forward earnings, 34 times forward EBIT, and 33 times forward EBITDA. On a standalone basis, that sounds rich. Pair it with 82% revenue growth this year, 47% the year after, and earnings-per-share growth running as high as 130%, and suddenly 30-something times EBITDA is a bargain.
Astera Labs (ALAB) is the more expensive cousin, at 103 times forward earnings and roughly 100 times forward EBIT and EBITDA. But the growth underneath it is enormous: 81% revenue growth this year, with EPS growth north of 140% layered on top of stable margins. Right? It doesn’t matter whether you’re looking at price-to-earnings, EBIT, EBITDA, or revenue-to-book… The optics trade is cheap relative to the growth profile sitting on top of it.
That convergence (cheap multiple, massive grower) is exactly the setup we want to own.
Redwire (RDW): The Dilution Dip
Redwire issued stock after a hot run, and the stock pulled back on it. That’s just what happens. Stock issuances create short-term pain and long-term opportunity, because good companies use that capital to build more cool stuff and generate more returns down the line. Technically, Redwire is sitting on a major shelf right now… the January high around $14.20, the 50-day moving average at $13.58, and multiple historical lows clustered in the $13.80 to $13.90 range going back to 2025. That’s a big level. We like the $13 to $15 zone to buy the dip here.
BWX Technologies (BWXT): The Nuclear Comeback
BWXT is the industrial backbone of U.S. nuclear power, supplying the Navy’s propulsion program for decades and now riding the AI data center power crunch. The bear case is orbital compute… solar-powered satellites that don’t need nuclear at all. Our counter: that future is probably a decade away from going mainstream, and it will never fully obsolete the data centers already on the ground. The structural power problem driven by terrestrial compute persists for the next five to 10 years, minimum, and likely longer. Technically, BWXT lost its 200-day moving average, bottomed in the 180s, and has U-turned back above it on a near-oversold bounce – a setup that looks a lot like the early-2025 pattern that kicked off a major rally. We like the buy-the-dip case here.
Bloom Energy (BE): The Backup Power King
Bloom is becoming the go-to provider of on-site backup power for AI data centers, and the growth numbers back it up: 83% revenue growth this year, 73% next year, with EBITDA margins expanding from 20% toward 30% by the end of the decade. Valuation is rich – 92 times forward earnings, 72 times forward EBITDA – but the trailing 12-month average EBITDA multiple is 61.5 times, with one standard deviation above sitting near 83 times. The stock just bounced off that 60-times level in a V-shaped recovery that echoes prior setups before new highs. We’re buying the dips toward 60 times and fading the rips toward 100 times.
Micron Technology (MU): Five Steps Forward, Three Steps Back
Micron has run hard since the summer of 2025, with 20% pullbacks showing up like clockwork in August, November, March, and again in June. Each one was a buying opportunity. MU stock just hit new highs near $1,080 and pulled back slightly. Our rule of thumb: accumulate on 20% pullbacks, because there will be more of them. That’s just what Micron stock does.
The verdict across all five names is the same. Don’t judge the house by the paint job. Climb into the crawl space, check the growth underneath the multiple, and buy the dip when the foundation is sound.
Want the full breakdown, including the charts behind every one of these calls? Watch this week’s full episode of Being Exponential. And be sure to subscribe to Being Exponential on X (formerly Twitter) for more exclusive content.