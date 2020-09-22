Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) is a leader in all things electric vehicle, and CEO Elon Musk is bringing shareholders and car enthusiasts behind the scenes during Tesla Battery Day. Buckle up, because if Elon Musk is to be believed, Battery Day’s unveilings and announcements “will blow your mind”! How stock holders will react, however, remains to be seen.

Ahead of the event we have already seen a slew of analyst upgrades, dozens of predictions and a multi-day rally in Tesla stock. Since Sept. 8, Tesla’s stock roared higher by 35%-plus, and Musk himself has begun to tamp down on the investor exuberance leading into the event.

As Tesla looks to maintain its edge, whatever the company announces today is sure to have a short- to long-term impact. Experts are calling for updates on a long-life battery — one that could drive a million miles. Also look out for more news on its cell production systems and cheaper batteries.

InvestorPlace will be digging through the noise in real time, bringing you expert analysis on how Tesla’s Battery Day will affect your wallet… and the car in your driveway. Check back in leading up to and throughout the event for our live coverage.

Tune in live to Tesla’s Battery Day following an annual shareholder meeting at 4:30 p.m. ET. Tesla will be livestreaming both events here.

Tesla Stock Slumps on Musk's Battery Day Tweet

[Tuesday, September 22, 9:56 am]

Contributed by Sarah Smith

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ) is just hours away from its Battery Day shareholder event and its stock is slipping lower. Why? CEO Elon Musk turned to social media last night with a cautionary message: Anything that came from Battery Day will take years to scale up in production.

Important note about Tesla Battery Day unveil tomorrow. This affects long-term production, especially Semi, Cybertruck & Roadster, but what we announce will not reach serious high-volume production until 2022. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 21, 2020

Here is why this matters for investors:

Tesla stock has been making waves in the market ahead of its Battery Day event. Shares have gained more than 35% in just the last two weeks.

Investors are expecting Musk to unveil a long-lasting battery, hopefully one that can cover a million miles before needing to be replaced.

As the company looks to maintain its leadership in the red-hot electric vehicle space, any announcements from Battery Day can help give it an edge.

Tesla’s Battery Day will start after an annual shareholder meeting at 4:30 p.m.

For more, read the InvestorPlace.com brief on Tesla stock here.

