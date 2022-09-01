How Treasury Yields Affect Your Portfolio

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell surprised both me and the stock market with his hawkish comments at the Kansas City Fed’s annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, last Friday morning.
He said: “We must keep at it until the job is done.”
As a result, stocks got crushed on Friday and wiped out their entire month’s gains, ultimately ending August down more than 4% across the board.
Powell also implied that “with inflation running far above 2% and the labor market extremely tight,” additional rate hikes after September 21 may be necessary.
Consider this: After the 75-basis-point rate hike on September 21, the federal funds rate will be at 3%, and the Fed will be “neutral” and in synch with Treasury yields. That’s part of what makes Powell’s comments shocking. The Fed never fights market rates.
Personally, I still think the Fed will raise rates by 75 basis points on September 21 and then take a break.
Any further fine tuning on interest rates will likely happen in December when most folks are distracted by the holidays. I don’t anticipate a rate hike in November, as the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting is only six days before the mid-term elections, and the Fed has never raised rates right before an election.
But the fact is the stock market does not like uncertainty, and unfortunately, Powell did not paint a clear picture of where the Fed and inflation are heading.
As a result, the 10-year Treasury yield rose back above 3% and now sits at about 3.26%.
And if there is one thing that Wall Street is afraid of it’s rising Treasury bond yields. The higher Treasury yields soar, the more the Fed must raise key interest rates to get to “neutral.”
So, in today’s Market 360, we’re going to take a deeper dive into Treasury yields and what they mean for the market and your portfolio.
What Is a Treasury Yield?
Treasury yields are basically the interest you earn when you own U.S. Treasury bills, notes, bonds or inflation-protected securities. The U.S. Department of Treasury sells these securities as a way to pay for the U.S. debt.
The first thing to know about bond yields is that they move inversely to bond prices, just like a dividend stock. If the price of the bond goes down, you are earning a higher rate of return because you paid less. The opposite is true when board prices go up. So, whenever you see the yield rise, the price of the bond is falling.
The second thing to know is that Treasury prices fluctuate with supply and demand. Treasury bonds are sold at auction initially, but they can also be bought and sold in the secondary market after they are issued. If there is a lot of demand, the bond will sell for a price above face value, which then lowers the yield. On the other side, if there is less demand, then the price of the bond will be lower and the yield will rise. At maturity, the government will pay back the face value of the security with interest.
Because Treasury bills are backed by the U.S. government, people view them as very secure. That’s why demand for Treasury bonds goes up (and consequently forces yields down) in times of economic uncertainty.
Securities with a long-time horizon often have the highest interest rates. Investors demand a higher return if they have to wait longer until maturity. This gets us to what’s called the “yield curve,” which you have probably heard a lot about this year because it is one of the most-watched indicators when it comes to signaling recessions.
The yield curve refers to the relationship between short-term yields and long-term interest yields. As we said, long-term bonds pay a higher yield than short-term bonds in a normal market. You can see a normal yield curve in the chart below, created by my InvestorPlace colleagues John Jagerson and Wade Hansen for their Strategic Trader readers. The black line is the long-term yield (10 year), and the red line shows the short-term yield (two year).
The yield curve “flattens” when long-term and short-term rates are about the same, and it “inverts” when short-term yields rise above long-term yields. This inverted yield curve when two-year bonds yield more than 10-year bonds has correctly predicted every recession over the past 50 years. That happened again back in June.
So, what are the yields telling us now? And what does it mean for your portfolio?
Treasury Yields and Your Portfolio
The inverted yield curve is back, with the two-year bond at 3.516% and the 10-year at 3.263%. Both have moved higher in the wake of the Jackson Hole summit and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s comments last week, but the shorter-term bonds have moved more. The fact is there are fears that as the Fed reduces its balance sheet, Treasury yields will continue to naturally rise and in return weigh on stocks.
In addition to the yield curve, higher yields correlate with higher interest rates. This makes it costlier for businesses to obtain financing, which tends to hit growth stocks harder.
Now, as we’ve discussed before, the U.S. still has a stronger currency and higher rates than most of the world. I think foreign capital will continue to pour into the U.S. and place downward pressure on Treasury yields. But when these yields find equilibrium will depend on the bid-to-cover ratio at the Treasury auctions – or how much above or below face value the bonds sell for.
In the meantime, rising Treasury yields and more uncertainty have Wall Street on edge, which has resulted in a lot of volatility.
I anticipate the stock market will continue to narrow and grow more fundamentally focused in September. Essentially, we are entering a funnel where money is diverted to stocks with the strongest forecasted earnings growth – and fewer stocks will lead the overall market higher.
The key is knowing where to put your money.
Personally, I believe the best place for your money is fundamentally superior commodity stocks. I’m talking about food, energy, fertilizer and transportation. This is why my Growth Investor Buy Lists are now heavily weighted in energy stocks.
In fact, in last Friday’s Growth Investor Monthly Issue for September, I recommended four new stocks in both food and energy. I fully expect these stocks to emerge as the market leaders as investors continue to revert back to fundamentals.
As I said, the Federal Reserve will likely make its last 75-basis-point key interest rate hike during the September FOMC meeting. The rate hike should further strengthen the U.S. dollar, causing more capital to pour into the U.S. and place more pressure on Treasury yields. As those yields calm down, investors will as well.
I also think the Fed will issue a more dovish statement in September with words like “neutral” and “data dependent.” The market would love that. We saw a glimpse of that in the mid-July to mid-August rally when investors thought Powell would be more dovish in his recent speech.
I think he made a mistake, but we have to deal with it. It’s important to consider the companies that are profiting from inflation, especially elevated energy prices, as these stocks will remain an oasis in the current environment because they will continue to post strong sales and earnings growth.
