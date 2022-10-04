Quant Ratings Updated on 73 Stocks

September was the worst month since March 2020 for the S&P 500 and the Dow, as both fell 9.3% and 8.8%, respectively. The Nasdaq posted an even greater loss at 10.5% for the month.
Investors are becoming increasingly worried about inflation and how the Federal Reserve’s aggressive rate hikes to control surging prices could eventually tip the economy into a recession.
The Federal Reserve has been at the forefront of the global campaign to slow economic growth and hurt job markets just enough to undercut inflation but not so much that it causes a recession. More data arrived Friday to suggest the Fed will keep its foot firmly on the economy’s brakes, raising the risk of going too far and causing a more serious downturn.
The Fed’s preferred measure of inflation was worse last month than economists expected. That should keep the Fed on track to continue raising rates and then hold them at high levels for a while, as it’s loudly and repeatedly promised to do.
Now, with the fourth-quarter earnings season kicking off, it’s especially important you adjust your portfolio to make sure that you’re invested in fundamentally superior companies – companies with strong sales and earnings growth and positive outlooks. With growth getting harder to find, these will be the go-to names for investors once earnings season gets underway.
Stocks are already kicking off the quarter – and the month of October – with a bang. The Dow jumped 2.7% yesterday, with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq gaining 2.6% and 2.3%, respectively. And the prospect of reduced supply pushed oil up nearly $4 a barrel.
Right now, you want to be looking at companies with superior fundamentals that are also experiencing persistent institutional buying pressure. This is why Portfolio Grader is such a handy tool for stock analysis to keep in your back pocket because this is exactly what Portfolio Grader tracks.
So, with that in mind, after taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I decided to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 73 big blue chip stocks. I’ve included the first 10 stocks that are considered “Buys” this week, but you can find the full list here. Chances are that you have at least one of these stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly.
|Ticker
|Company Name
|Total Grade
|ABMD
|ABIOMED, Inc.
|B
|ACI
|Albertsons Companies, Inc. Class A
|B
|ADI
|Analog Devices, Inc.
|B
|CAT
|Caterpillar Inc.
|B
|CBOE
|Cboe Global Markets Inc
|B
|CDW
|CDW Corp.
|B
|DDOG
|Datadog Inc Class A
|B
|DHR
|Danaher Corporation
|B
|FNF
|Fidelity National Fincancial, Inc. – FNF Group
|B
|FNV
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|B
Louis Navellier
The Editor hereby discloses that as of the date of this email, the Editor, directly or indirectly, owns the following securities that are the subject of the commentary, analysis, opinions, advice, or recommendations in, or which are otherwise mentioned in, the essay set forth below:
Datadog Inc Class A (DDOG)