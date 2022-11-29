Quant Ratings Updated on 59 Stocks

I hope you had a happy Thanksgiving!
If turkey leftovers didn’t put you to sleep on Friday, watching the stock market should’ve helped you fall asleep quickly instead. The reality is trading volume around Thanksgiving is seasonally light, which made for some dull trading on Friday.
Volatility ticked up on Monday, with the broader indices falling more than 1% on news of the protests at the Foxconn factory Zhengzhou in China over the country’s draconian COVID-19 rules. The Foxconn workers that make Apple iPhones are frustrated over the COVID-19 restrictions, which force them to live in dormitory districts. Foxconn offered bonuses to new workers after other workers fled as the COVID-Zero restrictions were imposed, but when it was revealed that some bonuses would be delayed, many workers protested.
But because last week was a quieter one for Wall Street, there weren’t as many large-cap stock upgrades or downgrades in Portfolio Grader either. After taking a close look at the latest data on institutional buying pressure and each company’s fundamental health, I only needed to revise my Portfolio Grader recommendations for 59 big blue chips.
You can find the first 10 stocks that were revised from a Hold (C-rating) to a Sell (D-rating). Chances are that you have at least one of these 59 stocks in your portfolio, so you may want to give this list a skim and act accordingly. For the full list of 59 stocks – including their Quantitative and Fundamental Grades – click here.
|Ticker
|Company Name
|Total Grade
|BGNE
|BeiGene Ltd Sponsored ADR
|D
|BNTX
|BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR
|D
|CZR
|Caesars Entertainment Inc
|D
|FDX
|FedEx Corporation
|D
|LI
|Li Auto, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A
|D
|MRNA
|Moderna, Inc.
|D
|NET
|Cloudflare Inc Class A
|D
|NFLX
|Netflix, Inc.
|D
|SNOW
|Snowflake, Inc. Class A
|D
|TER
|Teradyne, Inc.
|D
Once you’ve tweaked your portfolio, the next step is to sign up for my special One Percent event, scheduled for tomorrow, November 30, at 12 p.m. Eastern time. You can save your spot for this event here.
During this event, you’ll learn…
- How you’ve been misled by the media to believe there’s no opportunity in today’s market. The One Percent look at the markets differently and are finding massive income opportunities left and right today and in the worst bear markets.
- One of the chief reasons for the wealth gap… the One Percent earns a huge portion of their income from a unique income source – that the 99% doesn’t know about.
- How to turn every $5,000 into $26,650… and every $20,000 into $101,948… in less than a year, without taking on any big risks.
This event is free to attend. All you need to do is click here to reserve your spot now. I look forward to speaking with you tomorrow!
Sincerely,
Louis Navellier
P.S. Too many people are living in fear about having enough to pay basic living expenses, and too many retirees worry that their savings won’t last – all thanks to inflation. As a former federal banking regulator, I can say with 100% certainty, this trend will only worsen over the coming decade.
Here’s the good news: I believe I have information that can help you in a dramatic way, beginning immediately. This will allow you to generate huge amounts of real, hold-in-your-hand cash that you can spend on anything you please. I’ll reveal it all at my One Percent event, which will go live tomorrow at 12 p.m. Eastern time.