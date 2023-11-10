The Hitchhiker’s Guide to Elon Musk’s New Chatbot

“O Deep Thought computer… the task we have designed you to perform is this. We want you to tell us… the Answer.”
“Deep Thought” is a character in Douglas Adams’ 1979 book, “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.” It’s the most powerful computer ever built, designed by hyper-intelligent beings seeking the answer to, well, life, the universe and everything else.
Deep Thought might be powerful, but it still takes it takes seven and a half million years to find the answer: the number 42.
Although Deep Thought acts like a generative AI chatbot, that’s not why I’m talking about it today. Rather, I’m bringing it up because Elon Musk just released his own new generative AI chatbot for the X app (formerly Twitter) – Grok – which he says is inspired by Deep Thought.
The unusual name comes from another science-fiction book, Robert Heinlein’s “Stranger in a Strange Land.” In that 1961 novel, “grok” is a Martian term for having a profound understanding: “After your explanation, I grok quantum physics now.”
So, in today’s Market 360, let’s take a closer look at X’s new chatbot. Then, I’ll share how you, like Musk, can capitalize on the AI revolution.
X’s New Chatbot
Musk announced Grok in a blogpost on Saturday. It’s the first product to come out of his new AI company, xAI, and it works like the other generative AI chatbots we’re all pretty familiar with now.
Like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Anthropic’s Claude, all a user has to do is type in a question to generate a response. But don’t worry – it won’t take seven and a half million years to get a response.
Grok is powered by Grok-1, xAI’s language learning model (LLM). And according to Musk’s blogpost, the LLM surpasses “all other models in its compute class, including ChatGPT-3.5” in “standard machine learning benchmarks designed to measure math and reasoning abilities.”
So, at least according to Musk, Grok is set to rival ChatGPT and other chatbots.
Further differentiating from its competitors, Grok is said to have “a bit of wit,” “a rebellious streak,” and a willingness to answer “spicy questions.”
The warning “Please don’t use it if you hate humor!” appears almost immediately in xAI’s blogpost.
To show off Grok’s humor and data capabilities, Musk posted the chatbot’s response for news about Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of FTX. You can read the full response below.
Source: Twitter.com
Grok also has access to data from X, which gives the chatbot reams of up-to-date information. In fact, xAI expects Grok’s capabilities to rapidly grow as X users feed it with information.
However, this growth does not come without caution. xAI acknowledges that Grok “can still generate false or contradictory information.” The chatbot is still in its early beta phase, only about two months into training.
As I talked about last week, the White House’s new executive order on AI safety aims at curbing misinformation. So, xAI will most likely have to work with Grok to adhere to the new regulations.
Right now, Grok is only available for testing on X by a select number of users. It will then be widely released – but not free. The chatbot will be a feature of X Premium+, which costs $16 per month.
Musk has previously been vocal about his concerns on AI, fearing that it could change society for the worse. It seems no longer. Grok, Musk says, is now here to “assist humanity in its quest for understanding and knowledge.”
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the AI Revolution
The reality is that Musk recognizes the impact that AI is having. And just as he sees the opportunity on the horizon, I firmly believe that the AI boom we’re witnessing will be the biggest opportunity of the next decade.
To take advantage, all you have to do is apply my “Billion Dollar Tech Blueprint” to the AI market and you could turbocharge your investment portfolio in a major way.
And it will work best if you act now while the majority of AI-related stocks are still small and relatively unknown. The AI boom is just getting started and you don’t want to miss out.
That’s why I created this urgent message to share with you how my time-tested “Billion Dollar Tech Blueprint” can properly position your portfolio for the chance to make the most money possible from the AI Revolution.
